आयोजन:एसिड हमले हिंसा का सर्वाधिक घातक रूप, इनका बढ़ना चिंताजनक : सीताराम

लाडनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • आॅनलाइन विधिक जागरूकता शिविर का आयोजन किया

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर व जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मेड़ता के निर्देशानुसार सोमवार को नालसा (एसिड हमलों के पीड़ितों के लिए विधिक सेवा) योजना, 2016 के संदर्भ में ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष एवं सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट डाॅ. पवन कुमार बिश्नोई द्वारा एक ऑनलाइन विधिक जागरूकता शिविर का आयोजन विडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग से वेबेक्स एप्लीकेशन के माध्यम से किया गया। इस शिविर में अधिवक्तागण, पैरा लीगल वाॅलेन्टियर्स एवं दूर दराज से अन्य व्यक्ति भी शामिल हुए। शिविर में नेहरू मेमोरियल पीजी विधिक महाविद्यालय हनुमानगढ़ के प्राचार्य डा. सीताराम ने बताया कि एसिड हमले हिंसा का सर्वाधिक घातक रूप है और ये अधिकांशतः महिलाओं के ऊपर होते हैं। हालांकि एसिड हमलों की रिपोर्ट विश्व के अनेक भागों से आई हैं, परन्तु भारत में एसिड हमलों की घटनाओं में वृद्धि हो रही है। अनेक घटनाओं की रिपोर्ट अपराधियों द्वारा बदला लिए जाने के डर से नहीं कराई जाती। अधिवक्ता मुन्नालाल टाक ने भी एसिड अटेक पर अपने विधिक विचार रखे।

समिति के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. पवन कुमार बिश्नोई ने बताया कि वर्तमान में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए विधिक जागरूकता शिविर के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन ही नालसा-रालसा की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी जा रही है। डाॅ. बिश्नोई ने कहा कि विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अधिनियम 1987 की प्रस्तावना में इस बात पर बल दिया गया है कि विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण समाज के कमजोर वर्गों से सरोकार रखते हैं और इसमें उनका यह कर्तव्य बताया गया है कि वे ऐसे अवसर सुनिश्चित करें कि किसी भी आर्थिक अथवा अन्य निशक्तता के कारण कोई भी व्यक्ति न्याय से वंचित न रहें। उन्होंने शिविर में नालसा (एसिड हमलों के पीड़ितों के लिए विधिक सेवा) योजना, 2016 के बारे में विस्तार के बताया।

