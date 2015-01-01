पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदभार:नगर पालिका चुनाव के लिए रिटर्निंग और सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति

  नागौर कलेक्टर की ओर से जारी किए गए आदेश, अधिकारियों को सौंपी गई जिम्मेदारियां

जिला नगर पालिका निर्वाचन अधिकारी (कलेक्टर) ने एक आदेश जारी करके आगामी निकाय चुनावों को लेकर रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों और सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर डा. जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी ने इस आदेश में प्रत्येक नगर परिषद के 30 एवं नगर पालिका के 35 वार्डों पर एक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और इससे अधिक वार्डों के लिए अतिरिक्त रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है।

नगर परिषद नागौर के लिए वार्ड 1 से 30 तक सहायक निदेशक (सेवाएं) नागौर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार (भू.अ.) नागौर सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे। नगर परिषद नागौर के लिए वार्ड 31 से 60 तक के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी नागौर को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार नागौर सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे।

नगर पालिका लाडनूं के लिए वार्ड 1 से 23 तक उपखंड अधिकारी लाडनूं रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार लाडनूं सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे। नगर पालिका लाडनूं के लिए वार्ड 24 से 45 तक उपखंड अधिकारी डीडवाना रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और नायब तहसीलदार लाडनूं को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे।

नगर पालिका नावां के समस्त 25 वार्डों के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी नावां रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार नावां सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे। नगर पालिका कुचामन के लिए वार्ड 1 से 23 तक उपखंड अधिकारी कुचामन को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार कुचामन सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे। नगर पालिका कुचामन सिटी के लिए वार्ड 24 से 45 तक उपखंड अधिकारी मकराना को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और उप तहसीलदार मौलासर सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे।

नगर पालिका परबतसर के लिए समस्त 25 वार्ड के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी परबतसर को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार परबतसर सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे। नगर पालिका मेड़ता के लिए वार्ड 1 से 20 तक उपखंड अधिकारी मेड़ता को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार मेड़ता सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे।

नगर पालिका कुचामन के लिए वार्ड 21 से 40 तक उपखंड अधिकारी रियांबड़ी को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और उप तहसीलदार भैरूंदा सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे। नगर पालिका कुचेरा के लिए समस्त 25 वार्ड के लिए सहायक कलेक्टर (मुख्यालय) नागौर को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और नायब तहसीलदार मूंडवा सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे।

नगर पालिका मूंडवा के लिए समस्त 25 वार्ड के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी जायल को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार मूंडवा सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे। पालिका डेगाना के लिए समस्त 25 वार्ड के लिए एसडीएम डेगाना को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी और तहसीलदार डेगाना सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे।

