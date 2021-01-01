पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:अयोध्या में श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए भामाशाह आ रहे आगे, करोड़ाें रूपए जमा

लाडनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • राम मंदिर तीर्थक्षेत्र निर्माण के लिए धनसंग्रह अभियान जारी, घर-घर पहुंच कर राशि एकत्रित की

श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण धन संग्रह अभियान यहां जोर शोर से चलाया जा रहा हैं। विभिन्न श्रद्धालु कार्यकर्ता इस अभियान के लिये जुटे हुए हैं, वहीं मंदिर निर्माण के लिए धन-सम्पदा देने के लिए भी लोग रूचिपूर्वक आगे आकर दान कर रहे हैं। दानदाताओं का कहना है कि यह अभूतपूर्व अवसर है जब देश में भगवान राम का भव्य मंदिर उनके जन्मस्थान पर बनने जा रहा है। यह अवसर उन्हें सालों के संघर्ष एवं अनेक बलिदानों के फलस्वरूप ही मिला है और इस ऐतिहासिक मंदिर के लिए उनका योगदान उनके परिवारों में सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा।

यहां के वयोवृद्ध ज्वैलर्स लूणकरण सोनी ने राम मंदिर के निर्माण में अपने सहयोग के रूप में 1 लाख 25 हजार रुपए प्रदान किए हैं। पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष संगीता पारीक के श्वसुर एवं विप्र फाउंडेशन के तहसील अध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रसाद पारीक ने मंदिर निर्माण के लिए धन संग्रहकर्ता टीम को 1 लाख रूपए प्रदान किए हैं।

सेवानिवृत शिक्षिका चन्द्रकला सोनी जसवंतगढ़ द्वारा 1 लाख 11 हजार 111 रुपये का चैक राममंदिर तीर्थ क्षेत्र के लिए भेंट किया गया है। जैन मैटरनिटी एवं नर्सिंग होम के चिकित्सकों डॉ. देवेन्द्र जैन, डॉ. अनीता जैन एवं डॉ. दृष्टि जैन द्वारा भी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र के लिए 1 लाख 11 हजार 111 रूपयों की समर्पण राशि भेंट की गई है।

लालचंद पुत्र पूरणमल नागपुरिया ने राममंदिर के लिए 1 लाख 111 रूपयों का सहयोग किया। इस अवसर पर अमृताराम, जीवणराम, गणेशाराम, हेमराज कठोड़, बालचंद संजयकुमार ढूंढाड़ा, रामेश्वर सूंठवाल, सुशील कुमार पीपलवा, सागरमल पाटोदिया, मदनलाल डोबा, अनिल कुमार दाधीच, लक्ष्मीनारायण दाधीच, प्रकाश वर्मा आदि कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।
इन्होंने भी किया सहयोग
तहसीलदार गोकुलदान चारण ने अपनी माताजी की ओर से राममंदिर निर्माण सहयोग के रूप में 51 हजार रूपए भेंट किए। जगदीश जांगिड़ ने 51 हजार रूपए, पूर्व पार्षद प्रेमकंवर जैतमाल पत्नी स्व. मोहनसिंह जैतमाल एवं उनके पुत्रों ने 31 हजार रूपयों की राशि प्रदान की है।

राजेश कोठारी 21 हजार 111 रूपए, चंदाराम जाखड़ ने 21 हजार, डॉ. जयसिंह पगारिया एवं डॉ. वीणा पगारिया ने 11 हजार रूपए की समर्पण राशि श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र हेतु भेंट की। कंचन देवी रांकावत पत्नी महावीर प्रसाद रांकावत ने 11 हजार 111 रूपए, जीवराज सिंह बडगूजर ने भी 11 हजार 111 की समर्पण राशि भेंट की। बच्छराज नागपुरिया, भागीरथ स्वामी, नथमल दाधीच, रामजी अग्रवाल एवं बाबूलाल प्रजापत (जोरावरपुरा) ने 11-11 हजार रूपए भेंट किए हैं।

चंदा एकत्रीकरण कार्य में लगे कार्यकर्ताओं में रामेश्वर शेखावत, पूनमचंद जांगिड़, दीनदयाल जांगिड़, विनोद भुरावत, कमल सैन, कैलाश सोनी, गोविंद टेलर, पुरषोत्तम बोहरा, श्यामसुंदर पंवार, कैलाश सोनी, डालमचंद सांखला, विकास चौहान, सोहनलाल परिहार, बजरंगलाल यादव, भंवरलाल महावर, नारायण प्रसाद शर्मा, विमल आर्य, रामसिंह, हस्तीमल जांगिड़ आदि शामिल हैं।

यहां के मीठड़ी क्षेत्र से भी राममंदिर जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र के लिए किए जा रहे धन संग्रह में श्रवण पटवारी ने 11 हजार की राशि समर्पित की है। बाल विकास सीनियर सैकेंडरी स्कूल के नाथू सिंह शेखावत, रूरल पब्लिक सीनियर सैकेंडरी स्कूल के हरदयाल सिंह और जगदीशप्रसाद जांगिड़-मांगीलाल जांगिड़ ने 11-11 रूपए राम मंदिर के लिए समर्पित किए हैं। हुसैनपुरा केे भंवरदास रांकावत ने भी 11 हजार रूपए प्रदान किए हैं।

निम्बीजोधां के नर्मदादेवी पत्नी स्व. मोहनलाल लखारा, मांगीलाल हनुमानबक्स ओझा, जगदीश राजाराम ओझा, रामेश्वरलाल पुत्र कानाराम खीचड़, सीताराम नंदकिशोर कमलेश जांगिड़, राव सुरेंद्रसिंह कोयल, ओमप्रकाश वेदप्रकाश जांगिड़, फौजी लक्ष्मणसिंह शेखावत, रामपालजी पुत्र स्व. भगीरथ जांगिड़ तथा भवानीसिंह पुत्र स्व. धनसिंह जोधा ने भी राम मंदिर के लिए 11-11 हजार रुपए प्रदान किए हैं।

रघुनाथ सिंह जोधा के परिवार ने 51 हजार 151 रूपयों भेंट किए। छह साल के नीतिराज सिंह पुत्र जितेंद्र सिंह व बालक जयादित्य सिंह पुत्र रविंद्र सिंह केे जन्मदिवस पर संचित राशि को मिलाकर 22 हजार रूपए जमा थे। परिवार ने उनमें अपनी हिस्सा राशि और मिलाकर कुल 51 हजार 151 रूपयों का समर्पण श्रीराम मंदिर तीर्थक्षेत्र के लिये किया गया।

नमक व्यवसायी ने राम मंदिर के लिए दिया 51 हजार का सहयोग, बाेले- मंदिर निर्माण धर्म के लिए जरूरी

अयोध्या में बन रहे भगवान श्रीराम के मंदिर निर्माण के लिए लोगों की ओर से आर्थिक सहयोग दिया जा रहा है। समाजसेवी लोगों के साथ साथ अब नमक व्यापारियों ने भी राम मंदिर निर्माण में सहयोग करना शुरू किया है। नमक उत्पादक बजरंगलाल अग्रवाल व उनके पुत्रों ने निधि संग्रहण कार्यकर्ताओं को 51 हजार रुपए का चेक समर्पित किया। इस पर संघ संचालक ओम प्रकाश सोनी, रमेश चंद्र बियानी ने दुपट्टा पहनाकर कर सम्मान किया गया।

