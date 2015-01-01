पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बाइक सवार युवक पर हमला कर बाइक को क्षतिग्रस्त किया, खानपुर-सुजानगढ़ मार्ग की घटना, जांच शुरू

लाडनूं / नागौरएक घंटा पहले
लाडनूं. खानपुर मार्ग पर मौका मुआयना करते हुए पुलिस।

खानपुर-सुजानगढ़ मार्ग पर बदमाशों द्वारा आए दिन बाइक सवारों के साथ मारपीट व लूटपाट की घटनाओं से लोगों में भय व्याप्त हो गया है। यहां रात्रि के समय सुनसान रास्ते का फायदा उठाकर बदमाश ऐसी वारदातें घटित कर रहे हैं।

रविवार शाम को यहां सरेराह घात लगाकर बैठे बदमाशों ने एक बाइक सवार पर जानलेवा हमला कर उसे घायल कर दिया व बाइक को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। घायल नानूराम नायक ने बताया कि वह रविवार शाम को अपनी बाइक से खानपुर मार्ग से लाडनूं आ रहा था कि अचानक कुछ बदमाशों ने उस पर हमला किया व उसके साथ लाठियों से मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया।

बदमाशों ने जाते हुए पत्थरों से उसकी बाइक भी तोड़ डाली। इस घटना की जानकारी राहगीरों ने आसोटा सरपंच हरदयाल रूलानिया को दी, जिन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना देकर बुलाया। पुलिस ने मारपीट में बुरी तरह से घायल नानूराम को लाडनूं के राजकीय अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। सरपंच रूलानिया ने बताया कि इससे पहले भी इस मार्ग पर होटल संचालक जुबेर, महमूद मलनस व नवाब के साथ मारपीट व सामान तलाशी की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं।

आएदिन लूट व मारपीट की बढ़ रही घटनाओं से खानपुर के लोग दहशत में है। इसके लिए पुलिस को कड़ा रुख अपनाने की जरूरत है।

