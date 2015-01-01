पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:भाजपा के असंतुष्टों को मनाने का प्रयास विफल

लाडनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष व पूर्व विधायक की भेंट बेनतीजा

पंचायत चुनावों में टिकट वितरण को लेकर यहां भारतीय जनता पार्टी में उभरे विवाद को समाप्त करने के लिए भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गजेंद्र सिंह ओड़ींट ने पहल करते हुए पंचायत समिति के सभी 19 वार्डों के भाजपा उम्मीदवारों को साथ लेकर पूर्व विधायक मनोहरसिंह के निवास पर गये और बातचीत से हल निकालने का प्रयास किया, परन्तु कुछ सीटों को लेकर पैदा हुए मतभेदों को मिटाया नहीं जा सका। अंत में बिना किसी सकारात्मक परिणाम के यह वार्ता समाप्त करनी पड़ी। पूर्व विधायक निर्दलीय खड़े बागी प्रत्याशियों से तो पीछे हटे, परन्तु उनके नामांकन वापसी में किसी प्रकार की सहायता करने से स्पष्ट रूप से अपना किनारा कर लिया। पूर्व विधायक विशेष रूप से वार्ड सं. 2 व 19 पर जारी की गई टिकटों को लेकर अपने रवैये पर अड़े रहे और इस रवैये के चलते आगे बात नहीं बढ़ पाई। वार्तालाप के निष्फल रहने के बाद पूर्व विधायक मनोहर सिंह के समर्थक वहां जुट गये और सभी सीटों पर भाजपा के विरोध में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को पूरी ताकत से चुनाव लड़ने पर वे एकराय रहे। इस कारण यह माना जा रहा है कि लाडनूं पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा को गहरे असंतोष का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें