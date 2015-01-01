पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:विदेश में कारोबार, आलीशान बंगलों के बावजूद खाद्य सुरक्षा में किया चयन

लाडनूं5 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम से खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना से नाम हटाने व वसूली की जाने की मांग

पिछले 20 सालों से विदेश में खुद का कारोबार चलाने वाले एक दम्पति द्वारा यहां सरकार की भामाशाह योजना व खाद्य सुरक्षा में अपना चयन गलत तरीकों से करवा कर गरीबों का हक छीनने और नाजायज लाभ उठाने की शिकायत यहां एसडीएम के समक्ष कांग्रेस विचारधारा संगठन के प्रदेश सचिव एवं सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता मुश्ताक खां कायमखानी ने की है।

कायमखानी ने यहां एसडीएम को दिए ज्ञापन में बताया कि सऊदी अरब में 20 सालों से खुद के कारोबार में किराणा की दुकान का संचालन करने वाले मुनीर खां पुत्र आजम खां हाथीखानी ने लाडनूं के वार्ड सं. 1 में राशन कार्ड है और उसे खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में चयनित करवाया हुआ है। इस राशनकार्ड से मुनीर खां की पत्नी और परिवार लगातार राशन आदि के रूप में सरकारी सहायता प्राप्त करता रहा है।

मुनीर खां के विदेश में धंधा होने के अलावा लाडनूं व जयपुर में आलीशान बंगले हैं, जो 50-50 हजार से अधिक मूल्य के हैं। इसके अलावा हर तरह की महंगी सुख-सुविधा उपलब्ध हैं। इनके दो बच्चे यूक्रेन में डॉक्टरी का कोर्स कर रहे हैं, जिन पर भारी खर्चा होता है। इस राशन कार्ड में अनुदानित गेहूं की अधिक मात्र उठाने के लिए इन्होंने अपनी 2 शादीसुदा लड़कियों के नाम भी गलत ढंग से दर्ज करवा रखें हैं।

कायमखानी ने अपने ज्ञापन में गरीबों का हक छीनने वाले इस परिवार पर सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करने, खाद्य सुरक्षा से नाम हटाने एवं उठाये गये गेहूं व अन्य राशन सामग्री की राशि ब्यसाज सहित वसूली जाने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन के साथ राशन कार्ड की प्रति ओर पाॅस मशीन द्वारा उठाई गई राशन सामग्री का विवरण भी संलग्न किया है

