शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मिर्ची पाउडर में कैंसर रोग देने वाला रेडोमाइन कलर मिला, 23 क्विंटल मिर्च जब्त

लाडनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाडनूं में एक व्यापारी के गोदाम पर सैंपल की कार्रवाई करते हुए टीम।
  • प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम लाडनूं पहुंची, कई प्रतिष्ठानों से सैंपल भरे

नागौर से गुरुवार को आई शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध की टीम व स्थानीय प्रशासन ने छापामार कार्रवाई करते हुए दो प्रतिष्ठानों से खाद्य सामग्री के सैम्पल भरे। इस दौरान मिलावटी लाल मिर्च मिर्च पाउडर सीज करने की कार्रवाई की गई। खाद्य निरीक्षक राजेश जांगिड़ ने बताया कि यहां बस स्टैंड पर एक मिठाई की दुकान से मावा का सैम्पल टेस्टिंग के लिए भरा गया। इसके बाद झंडा चौक स्थित घी की दुकान पर घी की जांच कर दुकानदार को पाबंद किया गया।

इनके अलावा केशव मेगा मार्ट संचालक बृजेश माहेश्वरी के घर में बनाए गए गोदाम में तहसीलदार कार्तिकेय मीणा, खाद्य निरीक्षक राजेश जांगिड़, प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक नरेंद्र, विधि मापक सुरेश डूकिया व पटवारी शिवदयाल ने कार्रवाई करते हुए गोदाम में रखे मसालों के पैकेट व कट्टों को खंगाला।

वहां से मिर्च व धनिया पाउडर के सैम्पल टेस्ट किए गए। जानकारी के अनुसार मौके पर ही की गई जांच के दौरान मिर्च में रेडोमाइन कलर बड़ी मात्रा में पाया गया। गौरतलब है कि शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत अभी तक गोगेलाव, जायल, मेड़ता आदि जगहों से बादाम, रसगुल्ले आदि के सैंपल लेने और मावा आदि को नष्ट किए जाने की कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है।

अभियान के दौरान लाडनूं में हुई अब कार्रवाई

मेडिकल एवं स्वास्थ विभाग से जुड़े जानकारों के अनुसार खाद्य मसालों में मिलाया जाने वाला कलर हर रसोई में पहुंचने लगा है। इससे स्वास्थ्य को लेकर कैंसर जैसे घातक रोगों का खतरा बना हुआ है। इधर यहां टीम की कार्रवाई की भनक लगने के बाद बस स्टैंड स्थित मिठाई की दुकानें व झंडा चौक स्थित घी की दुकानों के साथ ही मसाला के होलसेल व्यापारी अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर गायब हो गए।

मेडिकल विभाग की टीम जुटी है कार्रवाई में

इस अभियान में मेडिकल विभाग के अनुसार प्रशासन की टीम भी जुटी हुई है। टीम जिस भी क्षेत्र में पहुंचती है वहां पर मिलावट खोर एक दूसरे को सूचित करके भाग खड़े होते है। त्यौहारी सीजन में विभिन्न प्रकार के खाद्य सामग्री रखने वाले और सही प्रकार से व्यापार करने वाले दुकानदारों को कोई समस्या नहीं आ रही है लेकिन मिलावट खोरों पर टीम लगातार कार्रवाईयां कर रही है।

प्रिंटेट थैलियां और ब्रांड के रजिस्ट्रेशन संबंधित जानकारी भी जुटाई गई

कार्रवाई के दौरान जब जांच करने लगी तो बड़ी गंभीर बात उनको पता चली। यहां घर के अंदर नीचे अंडरग्राउंड में बने गोदाम में रखी 2300 किलो मिर्च के 23 कट्‌टे मिले। इनकी जांच की गई और उनको जब्त कर टीम ने सीज की कार्रवाई की। टीम काे शक है कि इनमें भरा सामान स्वास्थ के लिए हानिकारक है।

इसके अलावा तहसीलदार कार्तिकेय मीणा ने संचालक से वहां रखे खाली पैकेट, मेन्युफैक्चरिंग व प्रिंटेड थैलियां एवं ब्रांड के रजिस्ट्रेशन संबंधित जानकारियां जुटाई। जानकारी के अनुसार टीम ने कई बड़ी जगहों पर कार्रवाई की है। दिन भर चलने वाले अभियान में टीम सुबह से शाम तक जुटी हुई है। लाल मिर्च में मिला जो कलर मिला है वह बेहद गंभीर प्रकृति का है। इससे कई रोग होते की आशंका मानव शरीर में बनी रहती है। जानकारों ने भी इसकी पुष्टि की है।

