नहीं मिल रही बिजली:किसान को अपने खेत में छह साल से है बिजली के कनेक्शन का इंतजार

लाडनूं5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब सतर्कता समिति करेगी जांच, फाइल लगाने के बाद भी नहीं हुआ काम

क्षेत्र में बिजली के कनेक्शन के लिए विधिवत फाइल लगा देने व रसीदें कटवा लेने के बावजूद पिछले 6 सालों से वंचित रहे अनुसूचित जाति के किसान के मामले को अब यहां उपखंड स्तरीय सतर्कता समिति में दर्ज किया गया है। इस प्रकरण को अखिल भारत अनुसूचित जाति परिषद के प्रदेश महासचिव कालूराम गैनाणा ने अपने संगठन के माध्यम से उठाया है।

उन्होंने इस बारे में उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट रामावतार कुमावत को एक ज्ञापन दिया, जिसे उन्होंने सतर्कता समिति में दर्ज करके जांच करवाई जाकर कार्रवाई किए जाने के आदेश किये हैं। कालूराम ने बताया कि ग्राम फिरवासी के जगदीश प्रसाद मेघवाल पुत्र रूपाराम ने कृषि कनेक्शन के लिये 2014 में फाईल लगाई थी, जिसकी राशि उन्होंने 2575 रुपये जमा करवा कर रसीद सं. 91 दिनांक 1 अक्टूबर 2014 प्राप्त की थी।

इसके बाद उसे अभी तक कोई कनेक्शन नहीं दिया गया। बिजलीघर के चक्कर लगाते-लगाते जब वह परेशान हो गया, तब पिछली साल उसे कहा गया कि वह अपनी फाइल दुबारा जमा करवाये। तब उसने फिर दूसरी फाइल तैयार करवा कर जमा करवाई, जिसकी रसीद 325 रूपयों की रसीद सं. 2 बुक सं. 82080 दिनांक 25 सितम्बर 2019 उसे दी गई।

इसे भी एक साल से अधिक हो गया, परन्तु उसे आज तक बिजली का कनेक्शन जारी नहीं किया जा रहा है। कालूराम ने इस बारे में अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव को पत्र भी दिया, जिस पर उपशासन सचिव चुन्नीलाल जाटव ने कलेक्टर को कार्यवाही के लिये लिखा, परन्तु वहां से भी आज तक जगदीश प्रसाद को कोई राहत नहीं मिल पाई है। इस पर कालूराम गैनाणा ने यहां उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को ज्ञापन देकर न्याय की मांग की है।

