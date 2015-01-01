पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आगजनी:लाडनूं तहसील के रिकॉर्ड रूम में आग लगने से महत्वपूर्ण रिकॉर्ड नष्ट हुआ, पूरी नष्ट हुई फाइलें

लाडनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्थानीय तहसील कार्यालय के एलआरसी ऑफिस में हुआ हादसा, शॉर्ट सर्किट को बताया जा रहा कारण

स्थानीय तहसील कार्यालय के एलआरसी ऑफिस में आग लगने से रिकॉर्ड के अनेक महत्वपूर्ण कागजात जलकर राख हो गए। जानकारी अनुसार यह आग देर रात को लगी, लेकिन इसकी जानकारी सुबह जब ऑफिस के कर्मचारी ने आकर ताला व दरवाजा खोला तो अंदर चारों तरफ धुंआ छाया हुआ था। गनीमत रही कि आग ज्यादा दूर तक नही फैल पाई अन्यथा बड़ा नुकसान होना संभावित था।

आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट को बताया जा रहा है। आग की खबर फैलने पर सभी कर्मचारी इस रिकॉर्ड रूम में महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेजों व साबुत बचे कागजातों को जल कर कचरा बन चुके कागजातों से अलग करने और उन्हें बचाने में जुट गए। ऐसी फाइलों और कागजातों को अन्य अलग कमरों में रखवाया जा रहा है। आग बुझाई जाने के बाद रिकॉर्ड को संभाला गया है, जिसमें प्रतीत हुआ है कि जल चुके कागजातों में पिछले दो वर्षों में किए गए समस्त पत्र-व्यवहार की सम्पूर्ण पत्रावली आग की लपटों की चपेट में आकर पूरी नष्ट हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें