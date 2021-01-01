पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:विदेशी छात्रों व संस्थानों के साथ जैविभा विवि की बढ़ेगी गतिविधियां : कुलपति

  • अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय कार्यो के लिए कार्यालय का उद्घाटन, सुविधाओं को विकसित करने का आह्वान

जैन विश्वभारती संस्थान (मान्य विश्वविद्यालय) में अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय कार्यो को गति देने के लिए एक कार्यालय का उद्घाटन संस्थान के कुलपति प्रो. बच्छराज दूगड़ द्वारा किया गया। इस अवसर पर आयोजित समारोह को सम्बोधित करते हुए कुलपति दूगड़ ने अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय कार्यों के नौ सूत्रीय कार्यक्रमों की ओर आकर्षित करते हुए बताया कि इस कार्यालय के माध्यम से विदेशी छात्रों के स्वागत और समर्थन से संबंधित सभी मामलों का समन्वय किया जाएगा।

विदेशी छात्रों के बीच प्रवेश प्रक्रिया से संबंधित जानकारी का प्रसार किया जाएगा। देश से बाहर होने वाली प्रचार गतिविधियों और ब्रांड निर्माण सम्बंधी अभियान में यह कार्यालय संलग्न रहेगा। विदेशी संस्थानों के साथ सभी सहयोगी गतिविधियों को पूरा करने के लिए यह सिंगल पॉइंट संपर्क रखेगा। विदेशी छात्रों और प्रायोजक एजेंसी के बीच संपर्क निकाय के रूप में यह कार्यालय काम करेगा।

सभी प्रकार के मामलों में इस कार्यालय द्वारा विदेशी छात्रों की शिकायतों को दूर किये जाने का काम किया जाएगा। साथी छात्रों के साथ नेटवर्किंग की सुविधा की जाएगी। विदेशी छात्रों के भारत में प्रवास को आरामदायक और समृद्ध बनाने के लिए तथा उन्हें नए सांस्कृतिक वातावरण के अनुकूल बनाने के सम्बंध में हर संभव सहायता प्रदान करने का कार्य करेगा। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कार्यालय की समन्वयक को कार्यो को गति देने के सम्बंध में आवश्यक निर्देश भी प्रदान किए।
विदेशी छात्रों के लिए होंगे सुविधापूर्ण कोर्स
इस अवसर पर दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय के निदेशक प्रो. आनन्द प्रकाश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि संस्थान में विगत कई वर्षों से अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय कार्यों की दिशा में कुछ प्रयत्न होते रहे हैं। किन्तु अब यह केन्द्र खुल जाने से इस दिशा में विशेष गति मिल पाएगी। अहिंसा एवं शान्ति विभाग के अध्यक्ष प्रो. अनिल धर ने कहा कि अनेकान्त शोधपीठ के अन्तर्गत विदेशी छात्रों के लिए बनाई गई योजनाओं को अब इस कार्यालय के माध्यम से आगे बढ़ाने का काम किया जा सकेगा।

अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय मामलों के इस कार्यालय की समन्वयक प्रगति चौरड़िया ने इन्टरनेशनल अफेयर्स की विस्तृत कार्य योजना प्रस्तुत करते हुए बताया कि कार्यालय के माध्यम से संस्थान की बेवसाइट पर इन्टरनेशनल अफेयर्स की गतिविधियों को प्रकाशित किया जायेगा तथा इस सम्बंध में एक पत्रिका भी लांच की जायेगी।

विदेशी छात्रों की सुख-सुविधाओं पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जायेगा। अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय प्रतिनिधिमण्डलों की मेजबानी के लिए सम्भावनाएं तलाशी जाएगी। विदेशी छात्रों के लिए सर्टिफिकेट, स्नातक एवं स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रम भी शुरू किए जायेंगे। कुलसचिव रमेश मेहता ने इस अवसर शुभकामनां प्रस्तुत करते हुए सबके सहयोग से कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिये प्रेरित किया।
जैविभा को मिलेगा अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय स्वरूप
कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए प्रो. नलिन शास्त्री ने कहा कि संस्थान में अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय कार्यों के लिए पहले से ही काम होता रहा है, किन्तु संस्थान इस दिशा में अब बड़े कदम बढ़ाएगा। इससे इस संस्थान को अब अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय स्वरूप प्राप्त हो सकेगा।

प्रो. रेखा तिवाड़ी, डाॅ. प्रद्युम्न सिंह, डाॅ. विकास शर्मा आदि ने इस संदर्भ में कुछ सुझाव दिए। कार्यक्रम के प्रारंभ में डाॅ. अरिहन्त जैन ने मंगलाचरण प्रस्तुत किया। अन्त में कार्यक्रम समन्वयक चौरड़िया ने धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया। कार्यक्रम संयोजना में दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय की सहायक आचार्य आयुषी शर्मा ने सहयोग प्रदान किया।

