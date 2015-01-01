पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:मतदान करना राष्ट्रीय कर्तव्य व अधिकार, दूसरे के नाम भी सूची में जुड़वाएं : प्रो. झूरिया

लाडनूं28 मिनट पहले
  • मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के तहत कलस्टर कैम्प का किया गया आयोजन

राजकीय सुजला महाविद्यालय में मतदाता जागरूकता का कार्यक्रम निर्वाचन विभाग के निर्देशानुसार आयोजित किया गया। कलस्टर कैम्प के रूप में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में लीड इएलसी प्रभारी प्रमोद कुमार ने नव-आगन्तुक छात्र-छात्राओं को मतदाता सूचियों में अपना नाम जुड़वाने और संशोधन करवाने के लिये प्रेरित किया। इस अवसर पर प्राचार्य एचएस झूरिया ने बताया कि मतदान करना राष्ट्रीय कर्तव्य है और हमारा अधिकार है। हमें अपना और अपने आस पास रहने वाले ऐसे व्यक्तियों, जिनके नाम सूचियों में अंकित नहीं हैं, उनके नाम दर्ज करवाने चाहिये।

बीएलओ निखिल टेलर व नवीन मांडिया ने बताया कि विशेष मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान 21 दिसम्बर तक चलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने फार्म 06 नाम जुड़वाने के लिये, 07 से नाम हटाने के लिये, 08 संशोधन के लिये एवं 08 क नाम शिफ्ट करवाने के लिये होने की जानकारी दी। इस अवसर पर पोस्टर व स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन भी किया गया, जिनके विजेता प्रतिभागियों के नाम जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी को भिजवाए गए है। इस अवसर पर डाॅ. प्रेम बाफना, सीपी सैनी, सप्तेश कुमार, विनीता चौधरी, एसआर बालान, एनसी शर्मा, डाॅ. शिखा, डाॅ. जीडी चारण, डाॅ. सुमित, अनुराग, सुखराम आदि उपस्थित रहे।

