प्रेरणास्पद:बिना दहेज के शादी करने पर वर और वधु को भेंट की गई डाॅ. अम्बेडकर की तस्वीर

लाडनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • वर पक्ष की ओर से दहेज प्रथा को खत्म करने का किया गया आह्वान

दहेज और बाटका की कुप्रथा के विरोध में विभिन्न गांवों व समाजों में जागृति आ रही है। युवा वर्ग कुरीतियों के उन्मूलन के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। तहसील के ग्राम लोडसर नागौरयां बास के मेघवाल समाज के सोहनलाल मेहरड़ा ने अपने पुत्र ठगेन्द्र मेहरडा की शादी तिलोटी निवासी परमेश्वरलाल मेघवाल की पुत्री मोनिका के साथ की और उसमें एक रुपया मात्र स्वीकार करके और बिना किसी दहेज के शादी करके उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया है।

विवाहोपरांत नव दम्पति को समाज सुधारक डा. अम्बेडकर की तस्वीर भेंट करके उनका स्वागत किया गया। वर पक्ष का कहना है कि पालन-पोषण करके बेटी को विदा करने से बड़ा कोई दहेज नहीं है। वर के बड़े भाई मोहजीत मेहरड़ा ने भी अपनी शादी में मात्र 1 रुपया ही लिया था।

भीम सेना के प्रदेश सचिव एडवोकेट हरिराम मेहरड़ा ने बताया कि उनका परिवार कुरीतियों के उन्मूलन के लिए सदैव अग्रणी रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि दहेज और बाटका में नकद देने-लेने की कुप्रथा से समाज निरन्तर पिछड़ रहा है। यह गरीब लोगों पर अनावश्यक भार है, इसे मिटाने के लिए आगे आना जरूरी है। इस बिना दहेज शादी से वर और वधु ने भी खुशी जताई।

