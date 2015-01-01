पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:पटाखों पर पाबंदी लगाने के विरोध में सर्व समाज के लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

लाडनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • निर्णय को मनमाना बताते हुए पुनर्विचार करने के लिए ज्ञापन दिया

राज्य सरकार द्वारा दीपावली के अवसर पर पटाखों की बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर लगाए गए प्रतिबंध के विरोध में यहां सर्व समाज एवं लाडनूं फायर वर्क्स एसोसिएशन की ओर से उपखंड परिसर में प्रदर्शन कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम के ज्ञापन उपखंड अधिकारी को सौंपा। सर्व समाज के प्रतिनिधियों ने बताया कि इस प्रतिबंध से करोड़ों लोगों की भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं।

इस निर्णय पर सरकार से पुनर्विचार का आग्रह करते हुए बताया गया है कि क्रिसमस, न्यू ईयर, नेताओं की जीत, विवाह आदि में पटाखों पर कोई रोक नहीं रहती, लेकिन दीपावली पर मनमाने तरीके से रोक लगाकर सरकार ने देश की सदियों पुरानी परम्पराओं और जनभावनाओं के विपरीत काम किया है।

पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष संगीता पारीक, हनुमान मल जांगिड़, गोविंद सिंह छपारा, ललित वर्मा, नरपतसिंह गौड़, जगदीश प्रसाद पारीक, सुशील शर्मा, रमेशसिंह राठौड़, याकूब शेख, आलोक खटेड़, इन्द्राज कठोतिया आदि शामिल थे। लाडनूं फायर वर्क्स एसोसिएशन की ओर से 11 बिंदुओं का ज्ञापन देने वालों में अध्यक्ष भैरूंदान किला, सचिव श्यामसुंदर अग्रवाल, कोषाध्यक्ष निरंजन प्रजापत, मदनलाल, रेवंतसिंह पंवार, कैलाश साधवानी, दीनदयाल, दिलीप अग्रवाल, राजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ आदि थे।

