ज्ञापन:निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने दी नाै से जेल भरो आंदोलन की चेतावनी, प्रदर्शन कर दिया ज्ञापन

लाडनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले छह माह से बंद पड़े स्कूलों के बैंक ऋणों को माफ करने की मांग

निजी विद्यालय एवं शिक्षण संस्थानों द्वारा अपने संगठन स्तर से प्रदेश भर में उठाई जा रही विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर यहां स्कूल सम्बन्धी सभी मसलों पर प्रदेश स्तरीय शृंखला में लाडनूं ब्लॉक प्राईवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन के तत्वावधान में निजी विद्यालयों के संचालकों ने मंगलवार को प्रदर्शन करते हुये उपखंड अधिकारी के मार्फत मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षा मंत्री, शासन सचिव एवं शिक्षा निदेशक के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपे।

ज्ञापन में 9 नवम्बर से प्रदर्शन और जेल भरो आंदोलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी देते हुये बताया गया है कि पिछले मार्च माह से प्रदेश के 36 हजार विद्यालयों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों एवं कर्मचारियों को अपनी जीविका चलाने में समस्या आ रही है। राज्य सरकार को समस्त स्कूलों में कक्षाओं में विधिवत अध्यापन की अनुमति प्रदान करनी चाहिये।

स्कूल बसों व ऑटो से पूर्व की तरह बच्चों को लाने-ले जाने की स्वीकृति दी जानी चाहिए। पिछले छह माह से बंद पड़े स्कूलों के बैंक ऋणों को माफ किया जाना चाहिये। फीस के संबंध में न्यायालय के आदेशों के अनुसार सरकार नीतिगत आदेश जारी करे ताकि आर्थिक सहायता का पैकेज सरकार घोषित करें। इन मांगों को नहीं माने जाने पर ज्ञापन में 9 नवम्बर से जेल भरो आंदोलन एवं प्रदर्शन की चेतावनी दी गई है।

ज्ञापन देने वालों में एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अंजनीकुमार सारस्वत, सचिव भंवरलाल मील, कोषाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह चांपावत, मनोज मारोठिया, रिछपाल गोदारा, सैयद इरफान अली, मो. शरीफ, अर्जुनराम चोयल, बहादुर खां मोयल, इमरान बड़गुजर, कामरान बड़गुर्जर, उस्मान खां, हाकम अली खां आदि उपस्थित रहे।

निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों ने की कार्यकारिणी गठित
मौलासर | कस्बे के बी आर मिर्धा मेमोरियल स्कूल में निजी शिक्षण संस्थान एसोसिएशन की एक बैठक श्यामसुंदर सेन की अध्यक्षता में हुई, जिसमें संस्थानों को शुरू करने पर चर्चा की गई। इस मौके पर नई कार्यकारिणी का गठन भी किया गया।

बैठक में चर्चा कर मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी मौलासर के नाम ज्ञापन दिया गया, जिसमें स्कूलों को खोलने और फीस संबंधी दिशा निर्देश जारी करने, स्कूल बसों और ऑटो से बच्चों को स्कूल लाने और ले जाने, पिछले 6 माह से बंद पड़ी स्कूलों के लिए गए ऋणों को माफ करवाने सहित अनेक मुद्दों पर चर्चा कर ज्ञापन दिया गया।

बीआर मिर्धा मेमोरियल स्कूल में आयोजित बैठक में नई कार्यकारिणी का गठन करते हुए श्यामसुंदर सेन को अध्यक्ष, सचिव पद के लिए जीवन खान, कोषाध्यक्ष रणजीत भाकर को बनाया गया। बैठक में उगमाराम, सांवरमल रॉयल, हनुमान चौधरी, महिंद्र ढाका, मुजीबुर रहमान, खान मोहम्मद, भोमाराम विजेंदर आदि मौजूद रहे।

