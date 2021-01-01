पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मीठड़ी में एसडीएमसी की सामुदायिक गतिशीलता प्रशिक्षण किया गया शुरू

लाडनूं
  • राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक भवन आयोजित, भाग लेने पहुंचे प्रतिभागी

तहसील के ग्राम मीठड़ी में दो दिवसीय सामुदायिक गतिशीलता प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। मीठड़ी के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक भवन आयोजित इस पीईईओ अधीनस्थ तिलोटी, मीठड़ी व डोबरा का बास के राजकीय विद्यालयों के एसडीएमसी एवं एसएमसी सदस्यों की संयुक्त प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला में पीईईओ महेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि शाला विकास एवं प्रबंधन समिति तथा शाला विकास समिति की विद्यालय के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका होती है। इनके सदस्य समस्त संचालित योजनाओं, गतिविधियों, नियमों और अधिकारों की जानकारी प्राप्त कर विकास के साथ विद्यालय के निखार में भागीदार बन सकते हैं।

प्रशिक्षक व्याख्याता चन्द्राराम मेहरा ने इस बैठक में सदस्यों के दायित्वों का उन्हें बोध कराया। प्रथम दिवस में प्रार्थना सभा एवं परिचय तथा स्कूल की वर्तमान स्थिति पर विचार-विर्मश किया गया। एसडीएमसी एवं एसएमसी सदस्यों का कर्तव्य एवं भूमिकाएं, एसडीएमसी एवं एसएमसी के सदस्यों के कार्य व मिड-डे-मील एवं जनसहयोग के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी दी गई। इस दो दिवसीय सामुदायिक गतिशीलता प्रशिक्षण का समापन शनिवार को होगा। इस अवसर पर हरिकृष्ण आलड़िया, तुलछीराम, कानाराम कड़वासरा, इन्दु शर्मा, रामवतार शर्मा, झाबर सिंह, सुखदेव दैया, प्रेमाराम तानाण आदि प्रशिक्षणार्थी मौजूद थे।

