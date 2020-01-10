पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:लाडनूं में शनिवार व रविवार को बंद रहेंगे बाजार, अन्य दिन सुबह आठ से शाम 6 बजे तक खुलेगा

लाडनूं13 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति सभागार भवन में रविवार शाम को उपखंड अधिकारी रामावतार कुमावत की अध्यक्षता में कोरोना पर नियंत्रण को लेकर व्यापारियों, सामाजिक संगठनों, जनप्रतिनिधियों व आमजन की बैठक हुई। इसमें लाडनूं बाजार शनिवार व रविवार को बंद रखने तथा अन्य दिनाें में सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक खुला रखने का निर्णय सर्वसम्मति से लिया गया।

पीएमओ डॉ. कमलेश कस्वां ने मास्क का उपयाेग करने, बार-बार हाथ धाेने के लिए प्रेरित किया। बीसीएमओ डॉ. मूलचंद चौधरी ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में अभी 106 पॉजिटिव केस सक्रिय हैं, इनमें से 84 को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। सीआई मुकुट बिहारी व जसवंतगढ़ थानाधिकारी हरिराम जाखड़ ने जीरो मोबिलिटी के पालन में सहयोग करने की अपील की।

इस मौके पर ईओ मघराज डूडी, चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के संयोजक हनुमानमल जांगिड़, व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष गोविंदसिंह, कालूराम गेनाणा, सुमित्रा आर्य, रघुवीरसिंह राठौड़, संजय बारांसा, कैलाश घोड़ेला, हंसराज सोनी, जाैहरीमल दूगड़, रामानंद गुर्जर, शांतिलाल रैगर, शब्बीर खां, रमजान खान, बृजेश माहेश्वरी आदि मौजूद थे।

