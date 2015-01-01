पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:45 वार्डों के लिए दो रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व दो सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी होंगे

लाडनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • एसडीएम ने निर्वाचन सम्बंधी मास्टर ट्रेनर एवं कार्मिकों की बैठक लेकर दिए निर्देश, लाडनूं सहित अनेक नगर निकायों में होने हैं पार्षदों के चुनाव

उपखण्ड अधिकारी (एसडीएम) रामावतार कुमावत ने राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के पत्र के अनुसार नगरपालिका लाडनूं के आम चुनाव के सम्बंध में प्रारम्भिक तैयारियों के लिए उपखण्ड स्तरीय अधिकारियों एवं निर्वाचन कार्य से जुड़े मास्टर ट्रेनर एवं कार्मिकों की बैठक लेकर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

जानकारी क अनुसार एसडीएम कुमावत ने निर्वाचन प्रकोष्ठ को निर्देश दिये कि नगरपालिका के कुल 45 वार्डों में से 35 वार्ड के लिए एक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं एक सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त किया जाए और शेष 10 वार्ड के लिए एक और रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं एक सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्ति किया जाए। जानकारी के अनुसार इस प्रकार इस नगरपालिका के कुल 45 वार्ड के दो-दो रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त होंगे। जानकारी के अनुसार उन्होंने यह व्यवस्था कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए की। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग से प्राप्त निर्देशानुसार मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदाताओं की संख्या 1400 के स्थान पर औसत 700 रखी गई है। इस प्रकार नगरपालिका लाडनूं के कुल 45 वार्डों के सदस्यों के निर्वाचन हेतु कुल 84 मतदान केन्द्र बनाये गये है।

55 साल से अधिक आयु का कार्मिक नियुक्त नहीं होगा
उपखण्ड अधिकारी कुमावत ने मुख्य ब्लाॅक शिक्षा अधिकारी श्रीचंद कुलहरि को निर्देशित किया कि मतदान दलों का गठन एंव प्रशिक्षण की तैयारी करें। कोविड-19 से बचाव हेतु जारी दिशा-निर्देशानुसार मतदान कार्मिकों की नियुक्ति एवं प्रशिक्षण में मतदान कार्य हेतु 55 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के कार्मिकों को नियोजित नहीं किया जाए।

गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं धात्री माता कार्मिकों को मतदान कार्य से छूट दी गई है। कुमावत ने बताया कि नगरपालिका के आम चुनाव-2020 इलेक्ट्रोनिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) द्वारा कराए जाएंगे। आयोग द्वारा नगर निकायों के चुनाव हेतु इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स कार्पोरेशन आॅफ इण्डिया लिमिटेड तथा भारत इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स लिमिटेड की इलेक्ट्रोनिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) उपयोग में ली जाएगी।
मतदान केंद्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया जाए
एसडीएम ने कहा कि नगरपालिका आम चुनाव-2020 हेतु सामान्य व्यवस्थाएं करवाना सुनिश्चित करें। मतदान केन्द्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया जाए। वोटर लिस्ट चैक की जाए। उन्होंने राजकीय चिकित्सालय के प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डा. कमलेश कस्वां एवं खण्ड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डा. मूलचंद चौधरी को निर्देशित किया कि नगरपालिका आम चुनाव 2020 में कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन की पालना हेतु पर्याप्त संख्या में मास्क, सैनेटाईजर, ग्लोव्स, थर्मल स्केनर आदि की आवश्यकता का आकलन कर सूचित करावें।

बैठक में विकास अधिकारी हरफूल सिंह चैधरी, मुख्य ब्लाॅक शिक्षा अधिकारी श्रीचंद कुलहरि, बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी सिकरामाराम चोयल, नायब तहसीलदार निम्बीजोधा, उपकोषाधिकारी, अति. मुख्य ब्लाॅक शिक्षा अधिकारी, ब्लाॅक सांख्यिकी अधिकारी, प्रोग्रामरं, मास्टर टेªनर ईवीएम एवं निर्वाचन प्रकोष्ठ में कार्यरत समस्त कार्मिक उपस्थित रहे।

