एसडीएम का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण:स्कूल में कक्षाओं के निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री का प्रयोग, ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश

लाडनूंएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
लाडनूं. ओड़ींट में कक्षा कक्षों के निर्माण का निरीक्षण करते हुए एसडीएम।

समसा के तहत विद्यालय में बनाए जा रहे कक्षा कक्षों के उपखंड अधिकारी द्वारा किए गए आकस्मिक निरीक्षण में घटिया निर्माण सामग्री का प्रयोग करने एवं गुणवता के अनुसार निर्माण नहीं किए जाने को गंभीरता से लिया है। एसडीएम ने गुणवत्ता की जांच करवाए जाने व ठेकेदार के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई किए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

एसडीएम रामावतार कुमावत ने गुरुवार को बीईईओ श्रीचन्द कुलहरि के साथ समग्र शिक्षा योजना अन्तर्गत राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय ओडिन्ट में निर्माणाधीन तीन कक्षा-कक्षों का निरीक्षण किया, जिसमें निर्माण कार्य में प्रयोग में ली जाने वाली सामग्री गुणवत्ता पूर्ण नहीं पाई गई। उपयोग में ली जाने वाली सामग्री में सीमेन्ट, बजरी का अनुपात भी सही नहीं पाया गया। निर्माण कार्य की चिनाई कार्य भी संतोषप्रद नहीं पाया गया।

समसा के अतिरिक्त जिला परियोजना समन्वयक व सहायक अभियंता नागौर को सीबीईओ लाडनूं के माध्यम से लिखा गया है कि कार्य की गुणवत्ता की जांच करवाई जाए। संबंधित ठेकेदार के विरूद्ध कार्यवाही की जाए। साथ ही समस्त निर्माण कार्य जी-शेड्यूल के मुताबिक ही करवाने के निर्देश प्रदान किये गये। एसडीएम द्वारा बीईईओ को निर्देश दिये कि राउमावि ओडिन्ट के प्रधानाचार्य को इस बाबत पाबंद किया जाए कि निर्माण कार्य की समय-समय पर देखरेख करते हुए कार्य की गुणवत्ता बनाये रखी जाए।

