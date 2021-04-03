पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मलसीसर में प्रशासन ने होली के टीले से हटाया अतिक्रमण

मलसीसर2 घंटे पहले
मलसीसर के वार्ड 7 स्थित राजकीय भूमि पर तार बंदी करके व लकड़ी डाल कर किए गए अतिक्रमण को तहसीलदार के आदेश के बाद गुरुवार को पुलिस जाब्ते की मौजूदगी में जेसीबी की मदद से हटा दिया। जहां से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया है, उस जगह होली का दहन किया जाता है।

होली के टीले के नाम से जाने जानी वाली जगह पर काफी समय से लोग अतिक्रमण कर रहे थे। इसकी कई बार शिकायत भी की गई थी। गुरुवार को तहसीलदार बबीता ढिल्लो के आदेश के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान तहसीलदार सहित पटवारी आरिफ मोहम्मद, गिरदावर व पुलिस जाब्ता मौजूद रहा।

