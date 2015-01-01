पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों का आतंक:मलसीसर में एक ही रात में चार दुकानों के ताले तोड़े, नकदी और चांदी का सामान ही पार किया

मलसीसर2 घंटे पहले
दुकान की खुली पड़ी तिजोरी।
  • सर्दी शुरू होते ही चोरों के हौंसले बुलंद, एक दिन पहले झुंझुनूं में हुई थी चोरी

सर्दी की शुरुआत के साथ ही मलसीसर में चोरों ने अपना रंग दिखाना शुरू कर दिया। बुधवार रात को अज्ञात चोरों ने पुराने बस स्टैंड व जनाना अस्पताल के पास चार दुकानों के ताले तोड़कर चोरी की। चोरों ने नकदी व चांदी का सामान पार कर लिया। गुरुवार सुबह राहगीरों की सूचना के बाद दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों पर पहुंचे और पुलिस को सूचना दी।

थानाधिकारी अंकेश कुमार ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखकर साक्ष्य जुटाने के प्रयास किए। वारदात रात करीब 2 से तीन बजे के बीच होने की संभावना बताई जा रही है। चोरों ने सबसे पहले पुराना बस स्टैंड स्थित किशनलाल की चाय की दुकान के ताले तोड़कर वहां पर रखी नकदी पर हाथ साफ किया।

इसके बाद भानीराम की फर्नीचर की दुकान की दीवार फांदकर अंदर घुसे। वहां पर भी कुछ हाथ नहीं लगा तो वहां पर रखे ग्राइंडर को उठाया व ज्वैलर्स व मिठाई की दुकान के ताले काटकर दुकान में रखे 2500 रुपए व चांदी का सामान लेकर फरार हो गए। किशन लाल की दुकान में थैले में रखे कागजात को थोड़ी दूर जाकर एक गली में फेंक दिया।

स्कूल से 25 हजार रुपए व ग्राम पंचायत का गेट चोरी

उदयपुरवाटी. राजकीय उमावि धोलाखेड़ा से दफ्तर का ताला तोड़कर फीस के 25 हजार रुपए नकद व ग्राम पंचायत देवीपुरा बणी के चारागाह का गेट चोरी होने के दो अलग-अलग मामले दर्ज हुए हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक राजकीय उमावि धोलाखेड़ा के प्रिंसीपल संजय जाट ने रिपोर्ट दी है कि 18 नवंबर को सुबह स्कूल पहुंचे तो दफ्तर का ताला टूटा हुआ था।

दफ्तर में रखे फीस के 23400 रुपए व अक्षय पेटिका में रखे 2 हजार रुपए गायब मिले। इसी प्रकार अशोक पारीक ग्राम विकास अधिकारी देवीपुरा बणी ने रिपोर्ट दी है कि अज्ञात चोर पंचफल चारागाह का गेट चुराकर ले गए।

