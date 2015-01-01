पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:चार दिन पहले झगड़े में घायल दुकानदार की जयपुर में मौत

मलसीसर
इस मामले में मृतक के बड़े भाई बृजलाल दर्जी ने पड़ोस के दुकानदार के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कराया है
  • पड़ौस के दुकानदार पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज

मलसीसर के पुराने बस स्टैंड पर रविवार को आपसी झगड़े में घायल व्यक्ति की जयपुर के एसएमएस में इलाज के दौरान बुधवार को मौत हो गई। इस मामले में मृतक के बड़े भाई बृजलाल दर्जी ने पड़ोस के दुकानदार के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कराया है। जांच एसएचओ अंकेश कुमार कर रहे हैं।

सूत्रों के अनुसार कस्बे के वार्ड 18 के पवन कुमार दर्जी ने पुराने बस स्टैंड पर घड़ीसाज की दुकान कर रखी थी। मृतक शराब पीने का भी आदी था। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार रविवार को भी उसने शराब पी रखी थी। उसके पड़ौस में ही गोखरी के मोहनलाल ने घड़ीसाज की ही दुकान कर रखी थी। पवन शराब के नशे में मोहनलाल को गाली निकाल रहा था।

बार बार समझाने के बाद भी पवन नहीं माना। वह झगड़ा करने पर उतारू था। गुस्से में आकर दुकान में रखे लोहे की पाइप से पवन के सिर पर वार कर दिया। पाइप की सिर में चोट लगते ही पवन बेहोश हो गया।

उसे पहले मलसीसर सीएचसी व बाद में झुंझुनू से जयपुर रैफर किया गया। जहां पर बुधवार को उसने दम तोड़ दिया। सात महीने पहले ही उसकी पत्नी का बीमारी के कारण देहांत हुआ था।

