पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मलसीसर की घटना:गोखरी सरपंच ने विधायक रीटा पर लगाया जान से मारने की धमकी का आरोप, पुलिस थाने में दी रिपोर्ट

झुंझनुंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोखरी सरपंच ललिता खीचड़
  • विधायक बोलीं-चुनाव में ये सब राजनीतिक हथकंडे हैं, वहां मौजूद लोग जानते हैं सच्चाई

अलसीसर पंचायत समिति के मतदान के दौरान सोमवार शाम छह बजे विधायक रीटा चौधरी व गोखरी सरपंच ललिता खीचड़ के बीच कहासूनी हो गई। इस संबंध में ललिता ने विधायक रीटा व उसके गनमैन के खिलाफ मलसीसर थाने में रिपोर्ट दी है। पुलिस उपाधीक्षक ग्रामीण नीलकमल मीणा ने बताया कि विधायक रीटा चौधरी व गोखरी सरपंच ललिता के बीच किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी की बात सामने आई है।

इसे लेकर सरपंच ने विधायक व उनके गनमैन के खिलाफ अभद्रता करने व जान से मारने की धमकी देने की रिपोर्ट दी है। बता दें कि ललिता की छोटी बहन पूनम झटावा खुर्द से पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। ललिता का आरोप है कि वह मतदान के बाद मलसीसर से अपने घर जा रही थी।

रास्ते में विधायक रीटा ने अपनी गाड़ी आगे लगाकर उसकी गाड़ी को रुकवाया और उसे नीचे उतारा। इसके बाद ये कहते हुए बदतमीजी की कि चुनाव में उन्होंने हरियाणा से गुंडे बुलाए। ऐसे गुंडों से चुनाव नहीं जीत सकते। यह कहते हुए उसे, उसके पति विजेंद्र खीचड़ व देवर गिरधारीलाल खीचड़ को जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

सरपंच का आरोप है कि इस दौरान विधायक के गनमैन शिवराम ने उसे थप्पड़ भी मारा। पुलिस उपाधीक्षक मीणा के अनुसार गोखरी सरपंच ने विधायक व उसके गनमैन के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दी है। इस संबंध में विधायक रीटा चौधरी का कहना है कि सारे आरोप बेबुनियाद हैं।

गाड़ी आगे लगाने और गनमैन द्वारा थपड़ मारने की बात झूठी है। ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। वहां मौजूद लोग गवाह हैं। वैसे भी सरपंच का पद बड़ा होता है, ऐसे कोई थप्पड़ नहीं मार सकता।

विधायक के गनमैन ने थप्पड़ मारा
गोखरी सरपंच ललिता खीचड़ का कहना है कि मतदान समाप्ति के बाद जब वह घर लौट रही थी, जब विधायक ने गाड़ी आगे लगाकर उसे रोका। विधायक के गनमैन शिवराम ने उसे थप्पड़ मारा, इसलिए पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दी है।

आरोप बेबुनियाद, ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ
विधायक रीटा चौधरी का कहना है कि सारे आरोप बेबुनियाद हैं। गाड़ी आगे लगाने और गनमैन द्वारा थपड़ मारने की बात झूठी है। उस समय न तो गाड़ी थी और न ही गनमैन था। वह तो पैदल ही जा रही थी। वहां काफी लोग मौजूद थे, ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। वे गवाह हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें