पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायत समिति:अलसीसर में 19 वार्डों के लिए 77 ने और नवलगढ़ में 110 प्रत्याशियों ने 117 नामांकन दाखिल किए

मलसीसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अलसीसर के निवर्तमान प्रधान वार्ड 15 से और पत्नी पूनम ने वार्ड 16 से भरा नामांकन

अलसीसर पंचायत समिति के सदस्य के लिए 19 वार्डो के लिए 77 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन जमा कराए। पंचायत समिति के वार्ड एक से मोहर सिंह भाजपा, संजय जांगिड़ भाजपा, मोहनलाल कांग्रेस, संजय कुमार जांगिड़ निर्दलीय, कुलदीप नैण निर्दलीय, किशनलाल निर्दलीय, वार्ड 2 से जुल्फिकार अली कांग्रेस, महावीर भाजपा, हरीश चंद्र निर्दलीय, नरेश कुमार भाजपा, राशिद खान निर्दलीय, मोहसिन खान निर्दलीय, विमल कुमार निर्दलीय, सत्यवीर आर्य निर्दलीय, विमल कुमार भाजपा, वार्ड 3 से रणजीत भाजपा, रामकरण कांग्रेस, मोतीराम निर्दलीय, रामचंद्र निर्दलीय, वार्ड 4 से कौशल्या देवी भाजपा, प्रतिभा चौधरी कांग्रेस, वार्ड 5 से सुरजीत कांग्रेस, किरण सिंह भाजपा वार्ड 6 से घासीराम कांग्रेस, नेमीचंद निर्दलीय, विनोद पुजारी भाजपा, वार्ड 7 से अनिल कुमार निर्दलीय, देवकरण कांग्रेस, सुरेश कुमार कांग्रेस, सरोज निर्दलीय, सरोज भाजपा, सुमेर कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी आफ इंडिया, वार्ड 8 से बरजी देवी कांग्रेस, महमदा निर्दलीय, रुखसार निर्दलीय, शबनम बानो भाजपा, वार्ड 9 से रुकसार बानो कांग्रेस, सजना निर्दलीय, सलमा बानो भाजपा, वार्ड 10 से सावित्री कांग्रेस, पुष्पा भाजपा, वंदना कुमारी निर्दलीय, सिलोचना निर्दलीय, पूनम कुमारी निर्दलीय, सावित्री निर्दलीय, वार्ड 11 से उजाला कांग्रेस, चावली भाजपा, वार्ड 12 से अमरसिंह निर्दलीय, प्रमोद कुमार कांग्रेस, सौरभ जानू कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया, मनोज कुमार भाजपा, राजेश कुमार निर्दलीय, रतनलाल योगी निर्दलीय, वार्ड 13 से अनूप कुमार कांग्रेस, मुकेश कुमार भाजपा, अनूपसिंह निर्दलीय, अरविंद कुमार बसपा, ताराचंद निर्दलीय, वार्ड 14 से कोमल बसपा, राजेश कंवर भाजपा, सावित्री देवी कांग्रेस, सुनीता कंवर निर्दलीय, वार्ड 15 से गिरधारी लाल भाजपा, नयूम हुसैन कांग्रेस, शांति देवी निर्दलीय, वार्ड 16 से पूनम देवी भाजपा, बिस्मिला चौहान कांग्रेस, ललीता देवी निर्दलीय, संतोष देवी निर्दलीय, वार्ड 17 से सुलोचना देवी भाजपा, किस्तूरी निर्दलीय, भगवानी कांग्रेस, वार्ड 18 से सुशील कुमार कांग्रेस, जय प्रकाश भाजपा, वार्ड 19 से वंदना चौधरी कांग्रेस, प्रीति भाजपा, सीमा जांगिड़ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

नवलगढ़. पंचायत समिति चुनाव में 110 उम्मीदवारों ने 117 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। एसडीएम इंद्राजसिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार को वार्ड न. 1, 2, 4, 12 से दो-दो, वार्ड न. 3, 6, 15, 25, 26 से तीन-तीन, वार्ड न. 5, 7, 8, 9, 14, 16, 19, 22 से चार-चार, वार्ड न. 10, 13, 18, 21, 27 से पांच-पांच, वार्ड न. 20 से छ, वार्ड न. 11 व 24 से सात-सात, वार्ड न. 23 से आठ, वार्ड न. 17 से नौ नामांकन दाखिल हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें