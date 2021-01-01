पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन:पटवारी 8 को निकालेंगे संभाग स्तरीय लाल बस्ता रैली

मलसीसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान पटवार संघ ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम मलसीसर तहसीलदार बबीता चौधरी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

राजस्थान पटवार संघ उपशाखा के पटवारियों ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम मंगलवार को तहसीलदार बबीता चौधरी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। संघ के मीडिया प्रभारी होशियार सिंह खीचड़ ने बताया कि पटवारियों द्वारा ग्रेड पे 3600 करने व एसीपी 7, 14, 21 व 28 वर्ष करने की मांग को लेकर 15 जनवरी से अतिरिक्त पटवार मंडलों का बहिष्कार किया जा रहा है।

इसके बावजूद सरकार पटवारियों की मांगों पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। इसको देखते हुए 1 फरवरी से पटवारी सरकारी सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप से लेफ्ट हो गए, ताकि सरकार को प्रेषित की जाने वाली समस्त सूचनाएं प्रभावित हों। ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का संपूर्ण बहिष्कार किया जाएगा। 8 फरवरी को संभाग मुख्यालय पर लाल बसता सड़क पर रैली का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

वहीं 20 जनवरी को सभी जिला मुख्यालयों पर एक यूनिट 3600 के नाम रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। सभी राजकीय अवकाश के दिन किसी भी प्रकार का कार्य नहीं किया जाएगा। इस दौरान तहसील अध्यक्ष राकेश कुमार, पटवारी सुरेंद्र सिंह, दिलीप जांगिड़, पंकज योगी, बलवीर सिंह, इमरान खान सहित तहसील के पटवारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser