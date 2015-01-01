पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:चिड़ावा प्रधान इंद्रा डूडी का नूआ में चूनड़ी ओढ़ाकर सम्मान

मंडावा4 घंटे पहले
कैप्टन ताज मोहम्मद खां की कोटड़ी नूआ में मंगलवार को चिड़ावा की प्रधान इंद्रा डूडी का जनहित एकता समिति के तत्वावधान में स्वागत किया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रधान ने कहा कि जनसेवा करना पहला काम है। गांवों में हर हाल शिक्षा, चिकित्सा व खेलों को बढ़ावा देने का कार्य करेंगे। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए जनहित एकता समिति के अध्यक्ष जाकिर झुंझुनुवाला ने कहा कि इंद्रा डूडी की कार्यशैली आम व ख़ास की सेवा निस्वार्थ भाव से करना रही हैं।

उसी का परिणाम है कि वे दूसरी बार चिड़ावा प्रधान बनी है। विशिष्ट अतिथि सहीराम डूडी का शॉल ओढ़ाकर सम्मान किया गया। नियाज खान, सलीक खान, पूर्व उपसरपंच मक़सूद खा, वार्ड पंच शमसेर खा, अशोक पूनिया, बलवीर कुमावत, नुसरत खां, मास्टर मुबारिक खां, सलामुद्दीन रंगरेज, डॉ. कय्यूम, गुलजार फौजी, इज़हार फौजी, रफ़ीक फौजी, इक़बाल खां, व्याख्याता भवानी कुमावत, राकेश कुमावत, सकील डीलर, युवा नेता जुनैद खां, तौफीक किलानिया, आबिद बिलू, फ़रमान मुलर, नदीम सेठी, साकिब भांजा, मंसूर धोबी, महमूद धोबी, इक़बाल धोबी, जावेद खान ,जाबाज खां, साजिद खां, अय्याज काजी, सूबेदार अनीश खां आदि मौजूद थे।

जोड़िया में ग्रामवासियों ने बालाजी मंदिर में प्रसाद चढाया : चिड़ावा | नव निर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरि के पैतृक गांव जोड़िया में सोमवार को परिजनों-ग्रामवासियों ने मिठाई बांटी। कुलहरि के दादा बालूराम कुलहरि ने पोती के जिला प्रमुख बनने पर ग्रामीणों के साथ गांव के प्राचीन बालाजी मंदिर पहुंचकर प्रसाद चढाया। गौरतलब है कि हर्षिनी बैंगलुरू प्रवासी उद्योगपति रामसिंह कुलहरि की पुत्री और बास्केट बॉल के पूर्व अंतर्राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी दर्शनसिंह जोड़िया की भतीजी है।

वे चिड़ावा निवासी जयपुर प्रवासी व्यवसायी रोहिताश्व महपालवासिया की भानजी हैं। गांव की बेटी के जिला प्रमुख बनने पर कामरेड सहीराम, देशराज, महावीर कुलहरि, विद्याधर, रामसिंह, कमल बलवदा, विनोद कुलहरि, राजेश कुलहरि, सचिन, राकेश, अनिल भटैया, विनोद धनखड़, जगदीप लांबा सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने मिठाई बांटकर प्रसन्नता जताई। ग्रामीणों ने हर्षिनी के जिला प्रमुख बनने से पैतृक गांव जोड़िया, किठाना, सुलताना क्षेत्र के विकास को गति मिलने की आशा जताई।

