पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:मंडावा के चार वार्डों में घरों के ऊपर से बिजली लाइन शिफ्ट होगी

मंडावा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडावा. विद्युत पोल को रोप कर लाइट शिफ्टिंग का शुभारंभ करते हुए।
  • मंडावा में बिजली लाइन शिफ्टिंग पर करीब 33 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे
  • एक माह में पूरा होगा शिफ्टिंग कार्य

शहर के वार्ड 2, 3, 4, 5 में घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों के ऊपर से गुजरने वाली 11 केवी की लाइन को शिफ्ट करने की आखिरकार शुरुआत हो गई। पिछले 50 साल से इस क्षेत्र को लोगों को इन तारों के नीचे रहना पड़ रहा था। विधानसभा चुनावों में विधायक रीटा चौधरी ने वादा किया था कि इस लाइन को शिफ्ट करवा कर जनता को राहत दी जाएगी।

विधायक के प्रयासों से गुरुवार को बिजली लाइन को शिफ्ट करने का कार्य पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष सज्जन लाल मिश्रा और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं की मौजूदगी में शुरू किया गया। इस दौरान डिस्काॅम के सहायक अभियंता प्रदीप जांगिड़ कनिष्ट अभियंता अजय जांगिड़, नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नरेश सोनी, परमेश्वर चेजारा, शशिकांत सैनी, सुनील जोशी, हरीराम चेजारा, पीताम्बर मिश्रा, सुरेश पालड़ीवाला, बालकिशन शर्मा, चिरंजी लाल सैनी, मांगीलाल सैनी, मनीष सैनी, चांद बिहारी गुर्जर, जगदीश बीड़ावत, श्रवण बीड़ावत, मुरारी बीड़ावत, प्रकाश बीड़ावत, अनिल बीड़ावत, विकास, महावीर बीड़ावत, हीरालाल जाट, अनिल सैनी, मनीष सैनी, अमित बुडानिया, प्रदीप धानुका, शंकर रामसिया, अशोक सैनी, अब्बास खान, अल्लादीन खान, मुमताज खान, जाकिर हुसैन, यूनुस खान, जंगशेर खान, निशार खान सहित कस्बे के लोग व कार्यकर्ता मौजदू रहे। पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष सज्जन लाल मिश्रा ने बताया कि अधिकारियों की देखरेख में लाइन घरों के ऊपर से शिफ्ट करने का काम शुरू किया गया है। इससे वार्ड वासियों की परेशानी दूर होगी।

विधायक रीटा ने दिया शिफ्टिंग कराने का भरोसा

विधानसभा चुनाव के समय वार्डवासियों की मांग पर विधायक रीटा चौधरी ने जीतने पर लाइन शिफ्टिंग कराने का भरोसा दिया था। उनके चुनाव जीतने के बाद लोगों ने उन्हें वादा याद दिलाया तो उन्होंने इसकी मंजूरी दी।

डिस्काॅम के सहायक अभियंता प्रदीप कुमार जांगिड़ ने बताया कि पितरानी जी के मंदिर के पास से डूमरों की ढाणी होते हुए वार्ड 2, 3, 4, 5 से करीब 3. 82 किलोमीटर लंबी लाइन को शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इस पर 33 लाख 63 हजार रुपए की लागत आएगी। लाइन शिफ्ट करने का काम करीब 1 माह में पूरा होने की उम्मीद है। लोगों की बरसों पुरानी समस्या का समाधान हो सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें