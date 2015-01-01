पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:शोषित क्रांति दल का दिल्ली जंतर-मंतर पर धरना समाप्त

मंड्रेलाएक घंटा पहले
मंड्रेला. दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर धरना समाप्त करवाने आई पुलिस फोर्स।
  • नयाबास निवासी डॉ. पवन कुमार को न्याय दिलवाने के लिए शनिवार को शुरू हुआ था धरना

नयाबास निवासी डॉ. पवन कुमार को न्याय दिलाने को लेकर शोषित क्रांति दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रविकांत के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर शुरू किया गया धरना रविवार को समाप्त करवा दिया। दल ने 18 नवंबर को दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय के सामने धरना देने की घोषणा की थी किन्तु धारा 144 लागू होने के कारण जंतर-मंतर पर धरना शुरू किया। शाम को दिल्ली के डीएसपी डाॅ. ईएम सिंघल को पत्र भेजकर मांगों से अवगत कराया।

इसके कुछ देर बाद ही पुलिस के जवान धरनास्थल पर पहुंच गए और धरना समाप्त कराने पर अड़ गए। इस दौरान पुलिस से नोंक झोंक भी हुई। बाद में कोरोना का हवाला देते हुए पुलिस ने धरना समाप्त करवा दिया। हालांकि राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व कार्यकर्ताओं ने चेतावनी दी कि 30 नवंबर तक कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो फिर से धरना दिया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर रविकांत ने कहा कि सरकार दलितों की आवाज दबाना चाहती है। डॉ. पवन ने जातिगत मानसिक प्रताड़ना के चलते 24 अक्टूबर को आत्महत्या कर ली थी।

डॉ.पवन ने दूसरी जाति की लड़की से शादी की थी, लेकिन लड़की के परिजनों को ये मंजूर नहीं था और वे जबरन लड़की को अपने साथ ले गए। तब डॉ. पवन ने सुसाइड कर लिया। घटना को एक माह होने के बावजूद अभी तक पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की है। डॉ. विनोद मीणा ने कहा कि दलितों को न्याय के लिए ठोकरे खानी पड़ रही है।

उन्हें पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय नहीं जाने दिया गया। पवन के पिता मनोहरलाल ने कहा कि उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर पूरा भरोसा है। न्याय जरूर मिलेगा। धरना खत्म कराने के बाद पहाड़गंज एसीपी ओमप्रकाश लेखवाल ने पवन के पिता मनोहरलाल व कार्यकर्ताओं को बुलाया तथा जांच का आश्वासन दिया।

