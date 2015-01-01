पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:नयाबास के डॉ. पवन को न्याय दिलाने को दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर धरना शुरू

मंड्रेला4 घंटे पहले
नयाबास के डॉ. पवन कुमार मेघवाल को न्याय दिलाने की मांग को लेकर शोषित क्रांति दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रविकांत के नेतृत्व में पवन के रिश्तेदार व दोस्तों के साथ शनिवार को दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठ गए। शोषित क्रांति दल ने 18 नवंबर को पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय पर डॉ. पवन को न्याय दिलाने के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन धरना देने की घोषणा की थी, लेकिन कार्यकर्ता धरना स्थल पर जा रहे थे तो पार्लियामेंट थाना पुलिस ने उन्हें वहां जाने से रोक दिया।

कोरोना महामारी के चलते वहां पर धारा 144 लगी हुई है। इसके बाद सभी कार्यकर्ता जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठ गए। इस अवसर पर डॉ. पवन के पिता मनोहरलाल, शोषित क्रांति दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रविकांत, वरुण यादव, डॉ.विनोद मीणा, जयसिंह, रामकुमार, इमरान अली, परमवीर सिंह सहित कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

