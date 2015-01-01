पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:जोहड़ में मिला अज्ञात का शव, शरीर पर धारदार हथियार की चोट के निशान से हत्या की आशंका

मुकुंदगढ़40 मिनट पहले
मुकुंदगढ़। संगासी जोहड़ में मिला अज्ञात का शव।
  • मुकुंदगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के मंडासी गांव के तालाब में मिला शव

(सिद्धार्थ सहल)। झुंझनूं जिले में मुकुंदगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। मृतक के शरीर पर धारदार हथियार से वार के निशान हैं। चोट के निशान से हत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है। मृतक की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस ने मौका-मुआयना कर शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार मंडासी गांव के जोहड़े (छोटा तालाब) में शव मिला। ग्रामीणों ने शव को देखकर पुलिस को सूचित किया। इस पर एएसपी वीरेंद्र मीना, डीएसपी सतपाल सिंह, नवलगढ़ सीआई जयप्रकाश बेनीवाल, मुकुंदगढ़ एसएचओ रामस्वरूप बराला, जिला स्पेशल टीम, डॉग स्क्वायड, एफएसएल एमओबी टीम मौके पर पहुंची तथा मौका-मुआयना किया।

शरीर पर चोट के निशान से हत्या की आशंका
मृतक के शरीर पर चोट के निशान होने से हत्या की आशंका है। ग्रामीणों ने मृतक को नहीं पहचाना। पुलिस का मानना है कि मृतक आस-पास का रहने वाला नहीं है। हो सकता है कि इसकी हत्या कहीं और कर शव यहां फेंका गया हो। मृतक के हल्की दाढ़ी है तथा उसकी उम्र करीब 30 के करीब है। उसने पैंट-शर्ट और जैकेट पहनी है।

