पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकन:कांग्रेस ने दिखाई एकजुटता, सभी प्रत्याशी एक साथ नजर आए, भाजपा का दावा : हम एकजुट हैं, प्रधान हमारा ही बनेगा

नवलगढ़37 मिनट पहले
नवलगढ़. पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों के साथ कांग्रेस नेता डॉ. राजपाल शर्मा।

कांग्रेस ने 27 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के प्रत्याशियों को एक मंच पर लाकर एकता दिखाई है। कांग्रेस नेता डॉ. राजपाल शर्मा ने सभी प्रत्याशियों का अभिनंदन किया। राजपाल शर्मा ने कहा कि विधायक डॉ. राजकुमार शर्मा ने आम राय से ही प्रत्याशियों का चयन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधान कांग्रेस का ही बनेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस विकास के दम पर चुनाव लड़ रही है।

उन्होंने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से एकजुट होकर चुनाव लड़ने का आह्वान किया। इस दौरान मुकुंदगढ़ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष दिनेश सुंडा, महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुभीता सीगड़, नवलगढ़ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राजेश राठी, समाजसेवी कैलाश चोटिया, अनू महर्षि, युवा नेता नरेंद्र कड़वाल, धमेंद्र पारीक, पूर्व सरपंच संजीव कुमार, हमीद बड़वासी, गिरीश मिश्रा सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे।

माकपा ने भी उतारे प्रत्याशी : माकपा ने भी प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतारे हैं। सुभाष बुगालिया ने बताया कि जिप के वार्ड आठ से चिमलसिंह दूत, वार्ड नौ से मक्खनलाल मेघवाल व वार्ड 10 से मोहम्मद आरीफ खान को टिकट दिया गया है। इसके अलावा वार्ड 21 से सुभाष बुगालिया, वार्ड 22 से सुनीता ढाका, वार्ड 16 से रूकमादेवी, वार्ड 18 से सुमन दूत, वार्ड 17 से दिलसाख व वार्ड पांच से रूघवीर मेघवाल को पंचायत समिति सदस्य का टिकट दिया गया है।
भाजपा का दावा : हम एकजुट हैं, प्रधान हमारा ही बनेगा

भाजपा ने पंचायत समिति प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर दी है। चुनाव प्रभारी यतेंद्र सैनी ने यह सूची जारी की है। वार्ड एक से माया, वार्ड दो ममता, वार्ड तीन से इंद्राजसिंह, वार्ड चार से सुमन माहिच, वार्ड पांच से सुभाषचंद्र, वार्ड छह से फूलचंद वार्ड सात से प्रतापसिंह, वार्ड आठ से रोहिताश वर्मा, वार्ड नौ से भंवरीदेवी, वार्ड 10 से यशपालसिंह, वार्ड 11 से जानकी, वार्ड 12 से संजू देवी, वार्ड 13 से पींटू मीणा, वार्ड 14 से नेमीचंद, वार्ड 15 से राजबाला, वार्ड 16 से सुमन, वार्ड 17 से बाबूलाल सैनी, वार्ड 18 से भारती सैनी, वार्ड 19 से बंशीलाल, वार्ड 20 से सरीतादेवी, वार्ड 21 से मुकेश, वार्ड 22 से ममता जानू, वार्ड 23 से सोनू सैनी, वार्ड 24 से जयराम, वार्ड 25 से अरुण कुमार, वार्ड 26 से सरिता व वार्ड 27 से रामनिवास को टिकट दिया गया है। बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता ओमेंद्र चारण ने कहा कि बीजेपी पूरी तरह से एकजुट हैं और इस बार बीजेपी का ही प्रधान बनेगा।

कांग्रेस ने सोमवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद के प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर दी है। विधायक डॉ. राजकुमार शर्मा ने यह सूची जारी की। कांग्रेस नेता डॉ. राजपाल शर्मा ने एसडीएम को कांग्रेस सिंबल प्रदान किए। पंचायत समिति के वार्ड एक से दयाकौर, वार्ड दो से गरिमा, वार्ड तीन से कमलकिशोर, वार्ड चार से सरोज, वार्ड पांच से मदनलाल, वार्ड छह से प्रियंका सैनी, वार्ड सात से प्रतापसिंह, वार्ड आठ से सांवरमल, वार्ड नौ से मोना, वार्ड 10 से बनवारीलाल, वार्ड 11 से कमलादेवी, वार्ड 12 से ललिता माहिच जोया, वार्ड 13 से मोहनी, वार्ड 14 से बाबूलाल, वार्ड 15 से संतोषदेवी, वार्ड 16 से सुलोचना देवी, वार्ड 17 से असीम, वार्ड 18 से सुभिता सीगड़, वार्ड 19 से रणवीरसिंह, वार्ड 20 से रामलाल, वार्ड 21 से ओमप्रकाश बुगालिया, वार्ड 22 से सरिता, वार्ड 23 से अनिता, वार्ड 24 से मदनलाल, वार्ड 25 से दिनेश सुंडा, वार्ड 26 से मनेष व वार्ड 27 से बिमलेश कुमार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य का टिकट दिया गया है। इसी तरह जिला परिषद में वार्ड सात से ऊषा, वार्ड आठ से विरेंद्रसिंह, वार्ड नौ से धनपतसिंह, वार्ड 10 से बजरंगलाल जांगिड़ व वार्ड 11 से मीना को जिप सदस्य का टिकट दिया गया है।

