खेल प्रतियोगिता:जयपुर ने जीती शेखावाटी प्रीमियर लीग क्रिकेट स्पर्धा फाइनल में गुढ़ागौड़जी की टीम को छह विकेट से हराया

नवलगढ़12 मिनट पहले
नवलगढ़. विजेता जयपुर की टीम को ट्राॅफी प्रदान करते अतिथि।
  • काेलसिया में चल रही क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन, विधायक डॉ. राजकुमार शर्मा ने दी विजेता टीम को ट्राॅफी

कोलसिया में एचएमटी ग्रुप की ओर से सीताराम शर्मा राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के खेल मैदान में खेली गई शेखावाटी प्रीमियर लीग- 2020 क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मुकाबला रिवाज कलेक्शन जयपुर की टीम ने जीत लिया है। मंगलवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में जयपुर की टीम ने गोयनका इंटरप्राइजेज गुढ़ागौडज़ी को छह विकेट से हराया।

गोयनका इंटरप्राइजेज गुढ़ागौडज़ी ने मैच में पहले खेलते हुए 19.5 ओवर में 105 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। लक्ष्य का रिवाज कलेक्शन ने 13 ओवर में चार विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लिया। जयपुर टीम के खिलाड़ी इकरार ने 39 गेंद पर 57 रन बनाए।

प्रतियोगिता में बेस्ट बल्लेबाज नवलगढ़ टीम के खिलाड़ी अकरम रहे। मुख्य अतिथि विधायक डॉ. राजकुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि लोग कोरोना का विशेष ध्यान रखे और सरकारी गाइड लाइन की पूरी तरह से पालना करें। क्योंकि अभी तक कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कोई दवा नहीं बनी है।

इसलिए हमें सावधानी बरतनी होगी और सतर्क रहना होगा। उन्होंने युवाओं से कहा कि वे सोशल मीडिया पर समय बर्बाद नहीं करें व खेलकूद कर अपनी शारीरिक क्षमता विकसित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएचसी के लिए पांच करोड़ रुपए का बजट स्वीकृत हो गया है, जल्द ही काम शुरू हो जाएगा। उन्होंने क्लब को 11 हजार रुपए प्रदान किए।

अध्यक्षता सरपंच कांता देवी ने की। निवर्तमान चेयरमैन सुरेन्द्र सैनी, समाजसेवी कैलाश चोटिया, सूबेदार मामचंद दूत, मुखराम कुमावत, सूबेदार महावीर दूत, महेश पारीक, शीशपाल खेदड़, धनपत सूनिया, परसरामपुरा सरपंच करणीराम, उप सरपंच रघुवीर कुमावत, प्रधानाचार्य गुलाम हैदर, प्रहलाद मीणा, भानसिंह नेहरा, बीओबी बैंक के मैनेजर अनूप कुमार, मनीष कुमार, बनवारी लाल नेहरा, युवा नेता विजेंद्र सुंडा राजेन्द्र दूत व कानाराम दूत भी मंचस्थ थे।

एचएमटी ग्रुप के चेयरमैन हेमंत दूत ने आगंतुकों का स्वागत किया। अतिथियों ने विजेता टीम को विजेता टीम को 51 हजार रुपए व ट्रॉफी तथा उप विजेता को 31 हजार रुपए व ट्रॉफी प्रदान की। इसके अलावा तृतीय स्थान पर रहने वाली बलारा की टीम को 11 हजार रुपए प्रदान किए। इसके अलावा कार्यकर्ताओं का भी सम्मान किया गया। कार्यक्रम में श्याम पारीक, विकास दूत, कन्हैयालाल डूडी, ओमी पंडित, ताराचन्द, आजाद दूत, श्यामसुन्दर सोनी, विनोद दूत, बिज्जू शर्मा, पुष्पेंद्र कुमावत, राजेश दूत सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण व युवा मौजूद थे।

