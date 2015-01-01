पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:प्रदेश स्तरीय अनशन और धरने को निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ नवलगढ़ ने दिया समर्थन

नवलगढ़2 घंटे पहले
नवलगढ़. जयपुर में धरने पर बैठे पदाधिकारियों का सम्मान करते हुए।

निजी शिक्षण संस्थाओं की जायज मांगों को को लेकर जयपुर स्थित शहीद स्मारक में चल रहे आमरण अनशन और धरने को निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ नवलगढ़ ने समर्थन दिया है। संघ के वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार दायमा, महासचिव अनिल शर्मा के नेतृत्व में संघ के राजेन्द्र प्रसाद सैनी, मुकेश कुमार जाखड़, आलोक सैनी सहित पदाधिकारी जयपुर के धरने में शामिल हुए।

महासचिव शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण आठ महीने से बंद प्रदेश के 50 हजार निजी स्कूलों और उनमें कार्यरत 11 लाख कर्मचारियों और स्कूल संचालकों की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए फोरम ऑफ प्राइवेट स्कूल्स राजस्थान के तत्वावधान में शिक्षा बचाओ संघर्ष समिति की प्रदेश समन्वयक हेमलता शर्मा व प्रवक्ता सीमा शर्मा के चार दिन से जारी अनशन और धरने को लेकर प्रदेश सहित पूरे देश में आक्रोश है।

संघ के अध्यक्ष सुरेश नेहरा ने बताया कि निजी शिक्षण संस्थाओ को पिछले दो, तीन साल से सरकार ने आरटीई का समय पर पुनर्भरण नहीं किया है, स्कूल बंद होने से अभिभावक पिछले साल की भी फीस नहीं दे पा रहे हैं, जिससे निजी स्कूलों के शिक्षकों की आर्थिक स्थिति दयनीय हो गई है। इस सत्र की ऑनलाइन फीस, स्कूलों के बिजली पानी, वाहन बीमा, फिटनेस, परमिट बैंक लोन किस्त के ख़र्चे नहीं चुकाए जा सके हैं।

सरकार से मांग है कि निजी शिक्षण संस्थाओं‌, अध्यापकों और कर्मचारियों को सरकार मुआवजा देकर मदद करें। वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार दायमा ने बताया कि संघ के प्रदेश नेतृत्व ने राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र से भी मुलाकात की है। राज्यपाल ने उन्हें शीघ्र संज्ञान लेने का आश्वासन दिया। संघ के उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार सैनी ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार निजी स्कूलों को बंद करने पर तुली है।

