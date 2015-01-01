पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:शिक्षा बचाओ संघर्ष समिति के आमरण अनशन को निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नवलगढ़ का समर्थन

नवलगढ़2 घंटे पहले
नवलगढ़. जयपुर में चल रहे धरने में शामिल हुए निजी स्कूल संचालक।
  • संस्थान के पदाधिकारियों ने जयपुर में धरने में शामिल होकर दिया समर्थन

निजी शिक्षण संस्थाओं की प्रदेश स्तरीय संगठन शिक्षा बचाओ संघर्ष समिति राजस्थान की ओर से जयपुर स्थित सभी जिलों के निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों के प्रतिनिधियों की जयपुर के शहीद स्मारक पर अपनी जायज मांगों को लेकर हुंकार रैली का आयोजन किया गया। हुंकार रैली में नवलगढ़ ब्लॉक के महासचिव अनिल शर्मा के नेतृत्व में नवलगढ़ ब्लॉक के निजी स्कूल संचालकों के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने भाग लिया।

निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ नवलगढ़ के महासचिव अनिल शर्मा ने बताया कि आज आठवें दिन भी आमरण अनशन जारी रहा, लेकिन सरकार का कोई भी नुमाइंदा अब तक नहीं आया, इसलिए प्रदेश स्तरीय समिति ने फैसला किया कि रविवार 22 नवंबर को सम्पूर्ण राजस्थान के निजी स्कूल संचालकों, शिक्षकों सहित शिक्षा मंत्री के सीकर स्थित आवास पर महापड़ाव डालेगा। शर्मा ने बताया कि स्कूल बचाओ संघर्ष समिति की ओर से प्रदेश समन्वयक हेमलता शर्मा व प्रवक्ता सीमा शर्मा लगातार आठवें दिन आमरण अनशन पर बैठी है, उनका आमरण अनशन जारी रहा।

सरकार ने अब तक निजी स्कूल संचालकों की समस्या का कोई समाधान नहीं निकाला है। शहर उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार सैनी ने कहा कि सम्पूर्ण भारत मे जब सब कुछ खुल गया है, सरकार ने भीड़ भरे सारे चुनाव करवा रही, रैलियां निकलवा रही है तो अब स्कूलों को भी खोल देना चाहिए।

संघ के वरिष्ठ सदस्य सुभाष बुगालिया ने कहा कि सरकार निजी स्कूलों के हितों पर कुठाराघात कर रही है, तीन- चार सालों के आरटीई का पैसा बकाया चल रहा है, कोई पैकेज या अन्य छात्र हित की सुविधाओं से निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों को वंचित किया जा रहा है, जिसे अब बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। संघ की कोषाध्यक्ष मनोज यादव ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा स्कूल खोलने को लेकर जो गलत नीति अपना रही वह निंदनीय है। इस दौरान सुभाष बुगालिया, सुभाष महण, राजेंद्र सैनी, आलोक सैनी आदि मौजूद थे।

