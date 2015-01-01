पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पद ग्रहण:बाेले-सभी को साथ लेकर विकास करेंगे

नेछवा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधानों ने पूजा-अर्चना करने के बाद पद संभाला, सभी समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे

नेछवा पंचायत समिति की पहली प्रधान सन्तरा देवी ने शनिवार को कार्य ग्रहण किया। नेछवा में पंचायत समिति का दफ्तर नहीं होने के कारण प्रधान ने लक्ष्मणगढ़ के कार्यवाहक विकास अधिकारी के पास फतेहपुर पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में पद ग्रहण किया। इस मौके पर फतेहपुर विधायक हाकम अली खां भी मौजूद रहे। विधायक हाकम अली ने प्रधान का स्वागत किया।

पद ग्रहण करने के बाद प्रधान संतरा देवी ने कहा कि नई पंचायत समिति को सुचारु रूप से स्थापित कर आमजन के लिए व्यवस्थाएं सुलभ करवाना पहली प्राथमिकता रहेगी। आमजन को साथ लेकर विकास कार्यों के लिए सदैव तत्पर रहूंगी। अपने कार्यकाल में लोगों को सरकारी योजनाओं से जोड़ना ही मुख्य ध्येय रहेगा। इस अवसर पर विकास अधिकारी सुनील कुमार, सूतोद सरपंच रणजीत सिंह गोदारा, संजय बाजिया, ओमप्रकाश नारनोलिया, राजेन्द्र नारनोलिया समेत कई लोग मौजूद रहे।
दांतारामगढ़ . पंचायत समिति की निर्वाचित प्रधान गेंद कंवर ने शनिवार को पद ग्रहण किया। पद ग्रहण करने से पहले प्रधान कार्यालय में प्रधान गेंद कंवर व उनके पति प्रभुसिंह गोगावास व उपप्रधान सुशीला कुमावत ने पूजा-अर्चना की। इसके बाद वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ गेंद कंवर ने पद ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान भाजपा के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।
फतेहपुर . कांग्रेस की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान शांति देवी ने शनिवार को पद ग्रहण किया। पंस सभागार में आयोजित समारोह में विधायक हाकम अली खां ने सभी निर्वाचित सदस्यों से कहा कि राजनीति, आपसी मतभेद केवल चुनाव तक ही सीमित थे, अब सभी सदस्य, चाहे वे किसी भी दल के हों, आपसी तालमेल के साथ जनसमस्याओं के हल और क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए काम करें।

उन्होंने नए सदस्यों को नसीहत दी कि वे अधिक से अधिक बैठकों में भाग लें, अपने क्षेत्र की समस्याओं का आकलन कर सदन में रखें, वे अधिकारियों के माध्यम से उसे पूरा करवाएंगे। उन्होंने उपस्थित जनप्रतिनिधियों को विश्वास दिलाया के वो सबके साथ मिलकर स्थानीय समस्याओं को हल करने का प्रयास करेंगे।

नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान शांतिदेवी ने सभी सदस्यों को साथ लेकर विकास करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। बीडीओ सुनील ढाका ने सभी निर्वाचित सदस्यों को सहयोग करने और पंचायत समित क्षेत्र की जनसमस्याओं को दूर करने, विकास करने का आश्वासन दिया। बैठक में देहात कांग्रेस ब्लाॅक भगवानसिंह नेहरा सहित पंचायत समिति, नगरपालिका सदस्यों, सरपंचों सहित अनेक जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान का सिरोही में निकाला विजय जुलूस

कस्बे में शनिवार को नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मंजू देवी का ग्रामीणों ने विजय जुलूस निकाला। जुलूस ऊपरला बास में स्थित श्री संकट मोचन वीर हनुमान के मंदिर से प्रारंभ हुआ जो पूरे गांव में घूमता हुआ पृथ्वीराज जी महाराज में आकर समापन हुआ। जुलूस में मंजू यादव ने बड़े बुजुर्गों, महिलाओं व पुरुषों को धोक लगाई। मंजू यादव ने कहा कि उनके कार्यकाल में विकास की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। सिरोही ही नहीं, पूरे नीमकाथाना क्षेत्र में विकास कार्यों को प्रगतिदी जाएगी। किसी प्रकार की राजनीति न कर सभी को बराबर का दर्जा दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं व ग्रामीणों को धन्यवाद दिया।

विजय जुलूस में प्रधान के पति वीरेन्द्र यादव को भी लोगों ने साफा व माला पहनाकर सम्मानित किया। विजय जुुलूस में जगह-जगह प्रधान मंजू देवी को चुनड़ी व माला पहनाकर सम्मानित किया गया। जुलूस में शाहरुख नेता, रामजीलाल यादव, दिलीप अग्रवाल, राहुल जांगिड़, सोसायटी अध्यक्ष मनीराम लांबा, देशराज यादव, पूर्व प्रधान भगवान सहाय कस्वा, पूर्व प्रतिपक्ष नेता पंचायत समिति पाटन सुरेश कुमार, पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रवीण जाखड़, कृष्ण कुमार यादव, बीरबल काजला आदि उपस्थित रहे।

फतेहपुर में कांग्रेस की संजू कंवर बनीं निर्विरोध उपप्रधान

उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस की संजू कंवर निर्विरोध उपप्रधान चुनी गई। प्रधान पद पर पार्टी के विजयी सदस्यों की क्राॅस वोटिंग होने और इसकी पुनरावृत्ति उपप्रधान के चुनाव में नहीं हो, इस भय से उपप्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा ने अपना उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाया और कांग्रेस को वाॅक ओवर दिया।

कांग्रेस की ओर से संजू कंवर, सुमन हुड्डा, जयदेवाराम और संतोष प्रजापत ने नामांकन दाखिल किया और अंत में संजू के नाम पर सर्वसम्मति होने से वे निर्विरोध उपप्रधान बनी। संजू कंवर को राजपूत महासभा के तहसील अध्यक्ष प्रभुसिंह कारंगा की पुत्रवधु होने का लाभ मिला। जीती भाजपा सिंबल पर और उपप्रधान के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया कांग्रेस से : प्रधान के चुनाव में क्रॉस वोटिंग करने वाली भाजपा की सुमन हुड्डा ने उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस की तरफ से नामांकन दाखिल किया, लेकिन कांग्रेस ने उसे अपना उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाया। प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा के चार सदस्यों के क्रॉस वोटिंग करने का अंदेशा है। छह निर्दलीय सदस्यों में से दो ने भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान किया बताया जा रहा है।

