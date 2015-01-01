पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:दूल्हा-दुल्हन की गाड़ी पर फायरिंग के मामले में लड़की के गांव का 1 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 2 बाल अपचारी निरुद्ध

नीमकाथाना3 घंटे पहले
  नीमकाथाना इलाके से जुड़ा हुआ है मामला, 2 दिन पहले दूल्हे को बिंदौरी में जाकर मारने की बनाई थी योजना

जीर की चौकी पर दूल्हे व दुल्हन की कार पर फायरिंग कर हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में नीमकाथाना पुलिस ने एक और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही दो बाल अपचारियों को निरुद्ध किया है। सदर थानाधिकारी लालसिंह यादव ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने पहले दूल्हे के गांव सूरपुरा जाकर बिंदौरी के दौरान ही मारने की योजना बनाई।

10 दिसम्बर की रात दूल्हे को मारने के लिए आरोपी घर से निकल गए थे। लेकिन रास्ते में नयाबास गांव के पास साइड देने की बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। झगड़े में मारपीट हो जाने के कारण आरोपी आधे रास्ते से ही वापस लौट गए। नीमकाथाना में बैठकर आरोपियों ने 12 दिसम्बर को दूल्हे और दुल्हन को मारने की योजना बनाई। योजना के अनुसार 12 दिसम्बर को सुबह दस बजे जीर की चौकी भराला मोड़ पर इक्ट्ठा हुए। आरोपियों के दूसरे साथी दूल्हे की गाड़ी रवाना होने की सूचना देते रहे। करीब 11 बजे दूल्हे की गाड़ी आयी तो आरोपियों ने भराला मोड़ से दो मोटर साइकिलों पर बैठकर गाड़ी का पीछा करना शुरू किया और जीर को चौकी बालाजी के पास मोटर साइकिल को दूल्हे की गाड़ी के आगे लगाकर रूकवा लिया और ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जिससे दुल्हन कोमल एवं दूल्हा सन्जू घायल हो गए। फायरिंग से घबराए ड्राइवर ने गाड़ी भगाकर नीमकाथाना डीएसपी कार्यालय में घुसा दी, इसके बाद आरोपी भाग गए। मामले में दो आरोपियों को पुलिस पहले ही पाटन पुलिस टीम पर फायरिंग के मामले में गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। मंगलवार को मुखबिर की सूचना पर पुलिस ने वारदात में शामिल दुल्हन के गांव के ही किशनलाल उर्फ कृष्ण कुमार पुत्र पोखरमल को कासावती नदी के बीड़ से गिरफ्तार किया। वहीं भढाना की ढाणी और बालेश्वर निवासी दो बाल अपचारियों को टोडा इलाके के जंगलों से दस्तयाब कर निरूद किया। पुलिस गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर घटना में शामिल अन्य लोगों और हथियार सप्लाई करने वालों के बारे में जानकारी जुटा रही है।

