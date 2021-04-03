पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामाजिक बदलाव की कहानी:पुत्र के निधन के बाद 4 साल की पोती को पगड़ी बंधवाकर घर का मुखिया बनाया

नीमकाथाना2 घंटे पहले
  • नीमकाथाना में मीणा परिवार में सामने आई सामाजिक बदलाव की कहानी

मीणा समाज के एक परिवार ने पिता की मौत के बाद उसकी चार वर्षीय बेटी को पगड़ी पहनाकर घर का मुखिया बनाया है। यह अनूठी पहल नीमकाथाना के गांवड़ी मोड़ स्थित धर्मेंद्र मीणा के परिजनों ने की। धर्मेंद्र की 24 जनवरी को हृदयघात से निधन हो गया था। वो निजी कारोबार करते थे। धर्मेंद्र के चार वर्षीय खुश्मिता मीणा (गुन्नू) इकलौती पुत्री है।

परिवार में पगड़ी की रस्म की बात आई तो समाज के मौजीज लोग बैठे। माइनिंग विभाग से रिटायर महेश मीणा ने अपने बेटे की पगड़ी चार साल की पोती गुन्नू को पहनाने का फैसला किया। समाज के मुखियाओं की मौजूदगी में धर्मेंद्र की चार साल की बेटी खुश्मिता को घर का मुखिया चुना गया और पगड़ी पहनाकर रस्म पूरी की। इस फैसले में पूरे परिवार व समाज के मौजूद लोगों ने एकजुटता दिखाई। समाज ने भी रूढ़िवादी परंपराओं को छोड़ते हुए एक मिसाल कायम की।

धर्मेंद्र के ससुराल पक्ष (जयपुर) के मुलखराज मीणा व मनीष मीणा ने भी खुश्मिता को पगड़ी पहनाकर रस्म पूरी की। पगड़ी रस्म में समाज व परिवार के लोग शामिल हुए। घर में माता-पिता महेश मीणा, पत्नी राखी मीणा व चार साल की बेटी खुश्मिता (गुन्नू) हैं। महेश मीणा ने कहा कि आज बेटियां हर क्षेत्र में सक्षम हैं, इसलिए हमने भी बेटी को बाप की पगड़ी बंधवाई है।

