नमांकन:कांग्रेस ने काटे प्रधान व उप प्रधान के टिकट, 121 उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किया पर्चा

नीमकाथानाएक घंटा पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनावों के लिए कांग्रेस ने सोमवार रात अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी कर दी।‌ इसमें कांग्रेस के मौजूदा प्रधान सिक्को देवी व उप प्रधान महेंद्र मांडिया को टिकट नहीं दी गई। वहीं निवर्तमान जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रवीण जाखड़ को भी टिकट नहीं मिला। वार्ड संख्या 3 से सिक्कों देवी ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन भरा है। वहीं, उप प्रधान महेंद्र मांडिया ने वार्ड 9 से अपनी पत्नी कौशल्या मांडिया को निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
अंतिम दिन नामांकन के लिए रही गहमा-गहमी
पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए चल रही नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन पर्चा दाखिल करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों की खासी भीड़ रही। सोमवार को 104 उम्मीदवारों ने 109 नामांकन पत्र भरे। नीमकाथाना पंस के लिए अब तक 121 उम्मीदवारों ने 127 पर्चे भरे। भाजपा ने सोमवार रात को प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी कर दी। वहीं कांग्रेस नामांकन का वक्त पूरा होने के बाद भी उम्मीदवारों के नाम तय नहीं कर सकी।

लक्ष्मणगढ़ : अंतिम दिन 87 उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किए पर्चे

पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन साेमवार काे कुल 87 लाेगाें ने पर्चे दाखिल किए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम डाॅ. कुलराज मीणा के अनुसार नामांकन दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलाें के अलावा स्वतंत्र प्रत्याशी के रूप में कुल 87 लाेगाें ने पर्चे दाखिल किए।

कुल 115 लाेगाें के फार्म जमा हुए हैं। दूसरी ओर नामांकन का अंतिम दिन हाेने की वजह से साेमवार काे एसडीएम कार्यालय व आस-पास में काफी गहमा-गहमी रही। विभिन्न पार्टियाें के स्थानीय नेताओं के अलावा काफी संख्या में प्रत्याशियाें के समर्थकाें का पूरे दिन जमावड़ा रहा। आश्वासन के बाद पार्टी टिकट से वंचित रहे कई लाेग नाराजगी भी व्यक्त करते नजर आये।

कई ऐसे भी मामले देखने काे मिले जिन्हाेंने नामजदगी फार्म पार्टी प्रत्याशी के रूप में जमा करवाया लेकिन पार्टी की अधिकृत सूची में उनके स्थान पर दूसरे काे प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है। ऐसे में उनका पर्चा स्वत: ही खारिज हाे जाएगा। बाकी स्थिति नाम वापसी के बाद ही स्पष्ट हाे पाएगी।

