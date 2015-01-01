पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूल्हे व दुल्हन पर फायरिंग मामला:थानाधिकारी को निलंबित व अन्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग, उपखंड कार्यालय तक आक्रोश रैली निकाली

नीमकाथाना3 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिन में गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया तो 18 दिसम्बर को आर-पार की लड़ाई का ऐलान

क्षेत्र के हेमराजपुरा से 11 दिसंबर को शादी के बाद ससुराल जा रही दुल्हन की कार पर फायरिंग कर दूल्हे और दुल्हन की हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में मंगलवार को नेहरू पार्क में सर्व समाज की आक्रोश सभा हुई। इसमें लोगों ने पाटन पुलिस पर जमकर आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। सभा में वक्ताओं ने पाटन थानाधिकारी समेत पुलिसकर्मियों पर क्षेत्र के अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने के आरोप लगाए।

खेतडी के पूर्व विधायक पूरणमल सैनी ने कहा कि पाटन पुलिस द्वारा मामले में घोर लापरवाही बरती गई। एक महीने पहले रिपोर्ट देने के बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर कुछ पुलिसकर्मी आरोपी के लगातार सम्पर्क में रहे। इससे आरोपी के हौसले इतने बुलंद हुए कि उसने दुल्हन की डोली पर फायरिंग कर हत्या का प्रयास किया। वक्ताओं ने आरोपी द्वारा पुलिस टीम पर फायरिंग की बात को पुलिस द्वारा अपनी साख बचाने के लिए बनाई गई कहानी बताया। सभा के बाद सैकड़ों लोगों ने हाथों में तख्तियां लेकर नारेबाजी करते हुए उपखंड कार्यालय तक आक्रोश रैली निकाली। इस दौरान लोगों ने स्थानीय विधायक के खिलाफ भी जमकर नारेबाजी की। उपखंड कार्यालय पर रैली में पहुंचने पर एक बारगी माहौल गरमा गया।

बाद में डीएसपी सांवरमल नागौरा और एसडीएम साधुराम जाट ने आंदोलनकारियों से समझाइश कर शान्त कराया। आंदोलनकारियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने उपखंड अधिकारी और डीएसपी को मुख्यमंत्री एवं प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर मामले में दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर जल्द कार्रवाई की मांग की। धरनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के सामने ही आक्रोशित लोगों ने पाटन एसएचओ और पांच पुलिसकर्मियों के सभी मोबाइल की डिटेल आंदोलन कमेटी के सामने रखने की मांग की जिससे पुलिस और अपराधियों की सांठगांठ का खुलासा हो सके। बाद में डीएसपी और उपखंड अधिकारी ने पाटन एसएचओ की जांच करवाकर कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया। आक्रोश सभा और रैली को छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष विनोद सैनी, भाजपा ओबीसी मोर्चा जिला अध्यक्ष सांवलराम यादव, सरपंच जतन किशोर सैनी, सरपंच धर्मपाल सैनी, सरपंच मीना सैनी, सरपंच राजेश, उमराव सैनी, ममता सैनी श्यालोदडा़, एडवोकेट बन्टेश कुमार सैनी, कामरेड मन्नालाल सैनी, मीन सेना प्रमुख सुरेश मीणा किशोरपुरा, बसपा नेता राजेश भाईडा़, गीगराज जोड़ली, सुरज्ञान सिंह मीणा नीमकाथाना, उपसरपंच सरजीत महरानिया, काली मीणा नयाबास, अशोक मीणा नयाबास, महेश बराला, भाजपा पूर्व पार्षद जे.पी.लोढ़ा, प्रमोद बंसल कांवट, शशिपाल भाकर, शिवपाल सिंह शेखावत नृसिंहपुरी, रविन्द्र डोकन, सहित बड़ी संख्या में महिला-पुरुष मौजूद थे। आंदोलनकारियों ने 18 दिसम्बर तक थानाधिकारी और दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर आर पार का आंदोलन चलाने की बात कही।

नीमकाथाना में दूल्हा-दुल्हन पर फायरिंग मामले को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

नीमकाथाना क्षेत्र में शादी होने के बाद घर लौट रहे दूल्हे व दुल्हन पर फायरिंग करने के मामले को लेकर लोसल में सैनी समाज के लोगों ने उप तहसील कार्यालय में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम नायब तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में जानलेवा हमले के आरोपियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा व हमले में घायल दूल्हे व दुल्हन का उच्च स्तरीय इलाज करवाने की मांग की है।

मामले में दोषियों के साथ ही पुलिस प्रशासन पर कड़ी कार्रवाई कर पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाने की मांग की है। इस मौके पर सैनी समाज अध्यक्ष शंकर लाल सैनी, नेमीचंद सैनी, मनोज सैनी, सुरेश सैनी, राजेंद्र सैनी, लालचंद सैनी व विनोद सैनी सहित समाज के कई लोग मौजूद थे।

