रेत खनन:भारी ब्लास्टिंग से दहला रेला, नियमों को दरकिनार कर रहे खनन

नीमकाथाना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेला में भारी ब्लास्टिंग के बाद विरोध जताने पहुंचे ग्रामीण।
  • ब्लास्टिंग के समय चार-पांच किमी दूर तक लोगों को भूकंप का अहसास हुआ और एकबारगी लोग घरों से बाहर निकल भागे

रेला में नियमों को तांक में रखकर आबंंटित की गई दो दर्जन खदानों में बुधवार को हुई भारी ब्लास्टिंग से पूरा इलाका दहल उठा। जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार दोपहर खदान मालिकों द्वारा खनन के दौरान करीब 15-15 मीटर के होल कटवाकर उनमें अनियंत्रित विस्फोटक सामग्री भरकर ब्लास्टिंग की। इससे आसपास का इलाका दहल उठा। ब्लास्टिंग के समय चार-पांच किमी दूर तक लोगों को भूकंप का सा अहसास हुआ और एकबारगी लोग घरों से बाहर निकल भागे। गांव के इंद्राज गुर्जर ने बताया कि रेला की खदानों में रोजाना अप्रशिक्षित लोगों द्वारा की जा रही ब्लास्टिंग से रेला व आसपास के गांव के लोगों में दहशत है।

धमाकों से खनन क्षेत्र से महज दो सौ मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय भवन परिसर में बने आंगनबाड़ी भवन के बरामदे की पट्टियां टूट गई। गनीमत रही कि उस समय आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में कोई मौजूद नहीं था। गांव के बहादुर गुर्जर ने बताया कि उसके खेत से महज 50 मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित खदान मालिक ने मात्र तीन-चार सौ वर्ग गज क्षेत्र में 20 से 30 मीटर गहरे 50 डीप होल करवाकर उनमें अनियंत्रित विस्फोटक सामग्री भरना शुरू कर दिया है। इससे उपजाऊ जमीन खराब हो रही है। साथ ही पशुधन भी बेमौत मारा जा रहा है। तेज धमाकों से खेत में बने कुएं का पानी भी दिन प्रतिदिन नीचे जा रहा है।

इस वजह से आसपास के किसानों पर रोजी-रोटी का संकट मंडराने लगा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि खनन क्षेत्र में पर्यावरण विभाग के एक भी नियम की पालना नहीं की जा रही है। खनन क्षेत्र और उसके आसपास खदान मालिकों की तरफ से एक भी पेड़ नहीं लगाया गया है, जबकि खदान के आसपास खदान मालिक को खदान के क्षेत्रफल के एक तिहाई क्षेत्र में वृक्षारोपण करना अनिवार्य है।

खदान मालिक गणेश्वर में खान और क्रेशर यूनियन द्वारा किए गए वृक्षारोपण का हवाला देते हैं, लेकिन रेला क्षेत्र का एक भी खान संचालक यूनियन को वृक्षारोपण में सहयोग नहीं कर रहा है। खनन क्षेत्र के आसपास ग्रीन बेल्ट नहीं होने की वजह से धूल व धुआं उड़ता रहता है। क्षेत्र के रहवासियों में लगातार टीबी और श्वांस की बीमारी हो रही है। रेला खनन क्षेत्र से प्रतिदिन 300 से 400 ओवरलोड डंपर निकल रहे हैं, जिससे आए दिन दुर्घटनाओं का अंदेशा बना रहता है। ग्रामीणों ने पूर्व में भी स्थानीय प्रशासन को शिकायत भेजकर जांच कर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई थी, परंतु प्रशासन द्वारा कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया गया।

इसके चलते खनन माफियाओं के हौसले बुलंदे हैं। बुधवार को रेला गांव के दर्जनभर लोगों ने ग्राम पंचायत घासीपुरा को शिकायत भेजकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में कृष्णा देवी, पायल देवी, नानूराम, सूरमा देवी, सरती देवी, हजारी, रामसिंह, लोकेश, सुनील चेची, रोशनलाल, राहुल, रामअवतार, मनोज देवी, भादरमल, धर्मपाल, पूर्ण व विक्रम सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद रहे।

