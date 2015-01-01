पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:नीमकाथाना में नहीं दिखा उत्साह, दिन चढ़ने के साथ घटता गया मतदान, बूथों पर पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिला व युवा वोटर ज्यादा

नीमकाथानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोशल डिस्टेंस टूटा : एसके गर्ल्स कॉलेज में ईवीएम जमा कराने के लिए कर्मचारियों की भीड़
  • खंडेला में 63.08, पाटन में 60.73 व नीमकाथाना में 56.20 फीसदी मतदान

पंचायत समिति व जिप परिषद बोर्ड के गठन के लिए नीमकाथाना पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में मतदान मामूली घटनाओं को छोड़कर शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। शुरुआती एक घंटे में ही बूथों पर लंबी कतारें लगना शुरू हो गई थी। कई जगह से एवीएम के काम नहीं करने की शिकायतें मिली। केन्द्र में मतदाताओं को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व सेनेटाइज करने के बाद प्रवेश दिया गया। बिना मास्क आने वाले मतदाताओं को मास्क दिया गया। पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिला व युवा मतदाता बूथों पर ज्यादा दिखे। इस बार चुनावों में मुद्दों के बजाय जातिवाद हावी रहा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए मतदान केंद्रों पर गोले बनाए गये थे। मांवडा आरएस, मांवडा कला, नाथाकीनांगल में मतदान शुरू होने के साथ ही मतदाताओं की लाइन लग गई थी। नाथाकीनांगल में वोट डालने के लिए खासी भीड़ रही।

नापावाली बूथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए बूथ पर गोले बनाए गए थे। आगवाड़ी में महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने मतदाताओं स्क्रैनिंग व सेनेटाइज किया। 12 बजे तक इलाके में 23.99% वोट डाले जा चुके थे। दोपहर को मतदान केंद्र सूने हो गए। इस दौरान प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक घरों से वोटिंग के लिए लोगों को निकालकर लाने लगे। तीन बजे तक 42.44% मतदान हुआ था। शाम 5 बजे तक 56.08% मतदान हुआ।
सिरोही. सरकारी विद्यालय सिरोही में सोमवार को सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान शुरू हुआ जो शाम तक चलता रहा। मतदान केन्द्रों पर पुलिस की चाक चौबंद व्यवस्था होने के कारण मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया।

मतदान केन्द्रों पर व्हील चेयर की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से बुजुर्गों व दिव्यांगों को हुई परेशानी
पंचायत समिति के 39 वार्डों और जिला परिषद सदस्यों के 7 वार्डों के लिए मतदान हुआ। कुछ मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता बिना मास्क वोट देने जा रहे थे। उनको कोई रोकता हुआ नजर नहीं आया और कुछ बूथों पर हाथ सेनेटाइजर करने बाद ही केंद्रों पर प्रवेश दिया गया। लेकिन केंद्रों पर व्हील चेयर की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण बुजुर्गों और दिव्यांगों को परेशानी हुई।

बुजुर्गों एवं दिव्यांगों को मतदान केंद्रों तक गोद में ले जाकर मतदान करना पड़ा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने भी मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। कई मतदान केन्द्रों में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं हुई। मतदाताओं की लंबी कतारे लगी रही। रामपुरा में 95 वर्षीय मोहरी देवी को उसके परिजन गोद में लेकर आए थे।

पाटन क्षेत्र में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं
पाटन | पंचायत समिति के 17 और जिला परिषद सदस्य के तीन वार्डों के लिए लिए सोमवार को मतदान शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हो गया। मतदान के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और कोरोना गाइड लाइन की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ी दिखाई दी। यहां तक कि प्रशासन द्वारा ही मतदान बूथों पर प्रवेश और निकास के अलग-अलग दरवाजे वाले कमरे में वोटिंग की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में मतदान से पहले तक केवल दो कोरोना संक्रमित मतदाता थे दोनों ने ही मतदान में भाग नहीं लिया।

जाजोद में पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर खड़े मतदाताओं का वोट नहीं पड़ा तो कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया हंगामा

बावड़ी पोलिंग बूथ पर मतदाताओं के बीच में ना तो 2 फीट की दूरी थी और न ही प्रशासन द्वारा मतदाताओं को सेनेटाइजर किया जा रहा था। बाद में भास्कर रिपोर्टर को देखकर पुलिसकर्मी ने मतदाताओं के हाथ सेनेटाइजर किए। मतदान के दौरान ही बावड़ी में बूथ संख्या 199 पर लाइन को लेकर महिलाएं आपस में उलझ गई, पुलिसकर्मियों ने बीच-बचाव कर मामला शांत करवाया।

इसी तरह ग्राम पंचायत जाजोद में 3 बजे तक 50 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। बीएलओ मुरारी लाल ने बताया कि जाजोद में कुल 6 बूथ थे जिनमें 3 बजे तक 50% मतदान हुआ। वहीं वार्ड 26 के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राकेश लाटा के बड़े भाई वीरेंद्र लाटा ने बताया कि वे 5 बजे के करीब चार साथियों को लेकर वोट करने आए थे।

पीआरओ ने मेरा वोट दिला दिया लेकिन मेरे साथ आए 4 लोगों का वोट नहीं दिलाया। पीआरओ लीलाधर ने बताया कि वोट करने आए मतदाता 5 बजकर 3 मिनट पर वोट देने आए थे। पहले हमने पूरे ग्राउंड में वहां खड़े लोगों से मतदान करने की आवाज लगवा दी थी उस समय कोई नहीं आया।

कांवट में 60% वोटिंग के बाद ईवीएम खराब

करीब एक दर्जन ग्राम पंचायतों में सोमवार को करीब 61 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। जैतूसर पंचायत में 95 वर्षीय स्वतंत्रता सेनानी कालीदास स्वामी ने अपने मित्रों व परिजनों को साथ लेकर मतदान किया। दादियारामपुरा में रामसिंह व मुकेश कुमार ने शादी से पहले मतदान बूथ पर पहुंचकर मतदान किया।
थोई. प्रीतमपुरी में 38.40 प्रतिशत गढ़भोपजी 57 प्रतिशत, लोहरवाड़ा में 62 मतदान हुआ। यह जानकारी प्रीतमपुरी ग्राम विकास अधिकारी जय नारायण जाट दी। वहीं, महिला कांस्टेबल शीला मीणा ने मतदान केन्द्र पर मास्क बांटा।
कांवट. एक वार्ड में ईवीएम में 60 मत पड़ने के बाद ही ईवीएम खराब हो गई। वोटरों को वोटिंग करने के लिए आधा घंटा इन्तजार करना पड़ा।
टोडा. दरीबा में पोलिंग बूथ पर तैनात हैड कांस्टेबल भंवरलाल की अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई। नीमकाथाना हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया। कुछ बूथों पर थर्मल स्कैनिंग की मशीनें रखी थी लेकिन चिकित्सा विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने मतदाताओं का तापमान चेक करना वाजिब नहीं समझा। दरीबा पोलिंग बूथ पर शाम 6:30 बजे तक 59 पॉइंट 69 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।
गणेश्वर. पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से हुए। गणेश्वर में 62.23 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। कुल 4450 में से 2468 मत डाले गए। इसी प्रकार आगरी में 36 सौ मतों में से 24 सौ वोट डाले गए। गावड़ी में 5730 में से 2317 वोट डाले गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें