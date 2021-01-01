पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:नीमकाथाना : स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्द्ध में रिक्त स्थानों के लिए कल तक कर सकेंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन

नीमकाथाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कॉलेजों में पीजी कक्षाओं में प्रवेश के लिए रिक्त सीटों पर 31 जनवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकेगा। राजकीय एसएनकेपी पीजी कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. हरीश कुमार ने बताया कि स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्द्ध में प्रवेश के लिए श्रेणीवार रिक्त सीटें जारी की गई हैं।

नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. राजेश नागरवाल ने बताया कि एमए ज्योग्राफी में ईडब्ल्यूएस में तीन, एमए हिंदी में ईडब्ल्यूएस व एमबीसी में तीन-तीन सीटें, एमए हिस्ट्री में ईडब्ल्यूएस में तीन, एमए राजनीति विज्ञान में ईडब्ल्यूएस में दो, एमकॉम एबीएसटी में जनरल 13, ईडब्ल्यूएस 6, ओबीसी 9, एससी 10, एसटी 7 एवं एमबीसी की तीन सीटें खाली हैं। एमकॉम बीएडीएम में जनरल की 8, ईडटल्यूएस की 6, ओबीसी 10, एससी 9, एसटी 6 एवं एमबीसी 3 सीटें रिक्त हैं। एमकॉम ईएएफएम में ईडब्ल्यूएस 6, ओबीसी एक, एससी 8, एसटी 6 एवं एमबीसी तीन सीटें रिक्त हैं।

पूर्व में डिफाल्टर रहे छात्र भी प्रवेश के लिए पुन: आवेदन कर सकेंगे। राजकीय कमला मोदी महिला कॉलेज में भी पीजी कक्षाओं में प्रवेश के लिए रिक्त सीटों पर 31 जनवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे। स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्द्ध (अंग्रेजी व भूगोल) में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के तहत पहली सूची के बाद रिक्त सीटों पर आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। एमए प्रवेश अंग्रेजी में ईडब्ल्यूएस, एसटी व एमबीसी श्रेणी एवं भूगोल में एसटी व ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी में सीटें रिक्त हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser