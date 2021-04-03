पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे की पिंक बुक:सीकर-रींगस आदर्श स्टेशन के लिए 20 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए

सीकर5 घंटे पहले
  • जयपुर-चूरू-लुहारू ट्रैक पर बचे हुए रेल लाइन के कामकाज के लिए 20 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर

आम बजट के साथ रेलवे बोर्ड द्वारा जारी की गई पिंक बुक में सीकर व रींगस आदर्श स्टेशनों के लिए 10 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए गए हैं। सीकर-जयपुर-चूरू-लुहारू रेलवे ट्रैक के लिए 20 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा निर्माणाधीन अंडर पास के लिए भी पैसा जारी किया गया है। वहीं झुंझुनूं पुलिस लाइन के पास निर्माणाधीन ओवर ब्रिज के लिए तीन करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए गए हैं।

रेलवे की ओर से सीकर में कोई बड़ी सौगात नहीं दी गई। हालांकि पूर्व में ब्रॉडगेज के दौरान स्टेशन रिनोवशन सहित अन्य कामकाज पूरे हो चुके हैं। हालांकि क्रॉसिंग रेल लाइन के बचे हुए कामों के लिए 20 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा आदर्श स्टेशन घोषित सीकर व रींगस को 10 लाख रुपए का बजट दिया गया है। पिछले साल इसके लिए 30 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए गए थे।
ट्रेन संचालन का इंतजार
लॉकडाउन के साथ बंद हुए रेल संचालन के बाद यहां पूरी तरह से ट्रेनों को नहीं चलाया गया है। लगातार यात्री सीकर-दिल्ली, सीकर जयपुर की नियमित ट्रेन चलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। लॉक डाउन के पहले 24 ट्रेनों चलती थी। इनमें से अभी तक महज चार ट्रेनों को वापस शुरू किया गया है। जबकि सीकर स्टेशन से हर दिन करीब चार हजार यात्री सफर करते थे।

