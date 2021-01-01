पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोने पर सुहागा:शेखावाटी विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में गोल्ड मेडल पाने वाले 38 स्टूडेंट्स में 30 बेटियां

सीकरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: यादवेंद्रसिंह राठौड़
  कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र-बोले एक शिक्षित लड़की पूरे परिवार को शिक्षित कर देती है
  • दीक्षांत समारोह में गोल्ड मेडल पाने वालों में 20 स्टूडेंट्स झुंझुनूं व 18 सीकर जिले के

शेखावाटी विश्वविद्यालय का दीक्षांत समारोह शुक्रवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे प्रशासनिक भवन में हुआ। अध्यक्षता राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने की। दीक्षांत संबोधन विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग के पूर्व चेयरमैन प्रो. वेद प्रकाश ने दिया। राज्यपाल व अन्य अतिथि ऑनलाइन वर्चुअल माध्यम से जुड़े। स्नातक व स्नातकोत्तर में सर्वोच्च अंक प्राप्त करने वाले 38 विद्यार्थियों को मेडल प्रदान किए गए। इनमें 30 छात्राएं थीं।

झुंझुनूं के 20 व सीकर के 18 स्टूडेंट्स को गोल्ड मैडल मिला। कुलपति प्रो. भागीरथसिंह बिजारणिया व रजिस्ट्रार अर्जुनलाल गुर्जर ने छात्र-छात्राओं को गोल्ड मेडल व डिग्री प्रदान की। राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने कहा कि यह गौरव की बात है कि 81 प्रतिशत लड़कियाें ने स्वर्ण पदक प्राप्त किए हैं। लड़कियों को अवसर मिले तो वे अपना उत्कृष्टतम प्रदर्शन करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ती हैं। शेखावाटी को सर्वाधिक शहीद सैनिक देने वाली धरा का गौरव हासिल है। यहां बच्चों को लोरी में कविता की जगह युद्ध की गाथएं सुनाई जाती हैं।
4 अनुपस्थित रहे, देरी से पहुंची छात्रा रोने लगी, बाद में समारोह में शामिल किया
कुलसचिव अनिल सरोवा ने बताया कि गोल्ड मेडल लेने वालों में कला संकाय के 6 विद्यार्थी, वाणिज्य संकाय के 6, शिक्षा संकाय के 2 विद्यार्थी, विधि संकाय के 2, विज्ञान संकाय के 13 और समाज विज्ञान संकाय के 9 स्टूडेंट्स थे। 34 विद्यार्थी ही समारोह में उपस्थित हुए। रीना सैनी पुत्री कालूराम सैनी, सीमा शर्मा पुत्री सुंदरलाल शर्मा, प्रिया चौमाल पुत्री नारायण प्रसाद चौमाल, रागिनी कुमारी पुत्री सुरेश कुमार यादव नहीं पहुंच सकीं।

वहीं निधि शर्मा नाम की एक छात्रा एक घंटे देरी से पहुंची। दीक्षांत समारोह में शामिल नहीं करने पर रोने लगीं। उन्होंने बताया कि वह बड़ौदा से आईं हैं। बाद में उन्हें समारोह में शामिल किया। एंकरिंग डॉ. जेडी सोनी व डॉ. अनुपमा सक्सेना ने की। इस दौरान परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. अरिंदम बसु, डॉ. मुनेश कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

सपने सच करने की उम्र नहीं होती : डॉक्टर बनने के बाद भी मीनाक्षी ने एमजेएमसी की पढ़ाई की, मेडल पाने वालों में कई विवाहिताएं भी

  • सनोफर बानो पुत्री मोहम्मद सब्बीर ने बीए में 80 प्रतिशत अंक अर्जित किए हैं। एक्सीलेंस गर्ल्स कॉलेज की छात्रा के पिता बहरीन में मजदूरी करते हैं।
  • तन्वी शाह पुत्री विनोद मशकर ने एमए ड्राइंग में 76% हासिल किए। ग्लोबल पीजी कॉलेज सुलताना झुंझुनूं की छात्रा है। माता सुशीला व पति अजय गुप्ता को इसका श्रेय देती हैं।
  • शाहीन अख्तर पुत्र मोहम्मद फारूक ने एमए उर्दू में 70 प्रतिशत अंक अर्जित किए। रामा देवी पीजी कॉलेज हरनाथपुरा नूंआ के छात्र अख्तर इसी कॉलेज में पढ़ा रहे हैं।
  • पायल झांकल पुत्री महेंद्र कुमार झांकल ने भगवानदास तोदी कॉलेज लक्ष्मणगढ़ से पढ़कर हिंदी साहित्य में 68 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल कर गोल्ड मेडल प्राप्त किया है। पिता टेलर हैं।
  • रेहाना बानो पुत्री मुन्ना खान लुहार ने गर्वनमेंट कमला मोदी गर्ल्स कॉलेज से अंग्रेजी साहित्य में 66.33 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल कर गोल्ड मेडल प्राप्त किया। पिता की लोहे की दुकान है।
  • वेदिका चौमाल पुत्री योगेश चौमाल ने श्री राधेश्याम आर मोरारका पीजी कॉलेज झुंझुनूं से पढ़ाई की। बीकॉम में 75 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल कर गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया है। वह एसएससी की तैयारी कर रही हैं।
  • निकिता गोयनका पुत्री गोरीशंकर गोयनका ने सेठ जीपी पोद्दार कॉलेज से बीबीए में 77 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए हैं। वह अभी पुणे के सिंबोयसिस से एमबीए कर रही हैं।
  • निधि शर्मा पुत्री पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा ने एमकॉम बीएडीएम में 71.56 प्रतिशत अंकों से कर मेडल हासिल किया है।
  • शिवानी गोपालका पुत्री मातादीन गोपालका ने महात्मा गांधी पीजी कॉलेज श्रीमाधोपुर से पीजी किया है। वहीं एक साल तक पढ़ाया और अभी दूसरे कॉलेज में पढ़ाने के साथ नेट की तैयारी कर रही हैं।
  • शिवम अग्रवाल पुत्र अशोक अग्रवाल ने सेठ जीपी पोद्दार कॉलेज नवलगढ़ से एबीएसटी में एमकॉम कर 78.77 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए हैं। सफलता का श्रेय लेक्चरर केडी यादव व परिवार को देते हैं।
  • रेहान हैदर खान पुत्र शब्बीर अहमद खान ने गोपीकृष्ण पीरामल बीएड कॉलेज बग्गड़ से 86.78 प्रतिशत अर्जित किए। आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर होने के बावजूद 2018 में तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक बनें।
  • मोनिका पुत्री महिपालसिंह ने सेठ मोतीलाल पीजी कॉलेज से ईएएफएम में 70 प्रतिशत हासिल किए हैं। माता मायावती गृहिणी हैं। ससुराल में पति चैनसिंह व सास निंबोदेवी ने सपोर्ट किया।
  • रणवीरसिंह यादव पुत्र महेंद्रसिंह ने शेखावाटी बीएड कॉलेज डूंडलोद से एमएड में 81 प्रतिशत अर्जित किए। माता सरोज यादव हैं। उन्होंने 2014 में राजस्थान विवि से एमएससी में भी गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया है।
  • राकेश कुमार कटारिया पुत्र सुबेदार गिरधारीलाल कटारिया ने गर्वनमेंट लॉ कॉलेज दासा की ढाणी सीकर से लॉ में 61 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल कर गोल्ड मेडल पाया। लॉ किया ताकि परिवार के केस में पैरवी कर सकें।
  • नेहा माथुर पुत्री दिनेश माथुर ने गर्वनमेंट पीजी लॉ कॉलेज से 3.38 सीजीपीए के साथ एलएलएम की। माता संतोष माथुर गृहिणी व पिता एसके अस्पताल में टेक्निशियन है। एलएलबी में लॉ कॉलेज टॉपर रहीं।
  • महिमा चोटिया पुत्री अशोक चोटिया ने राकेश पीजी कॉलेज पिलानी से बीएससी में 89.92 प्रतिशत अंक अर्जित किए। एमएससी में कॉलेज टॉपर रहीं। अभी वह यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रही हैं।

खुद का स्कूल चलाती हैं स्वाति, कमजोर आर्थिक स्थिति के बावजूद सरोज कुमारी ने गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया

  • श्रवण कुमार रोहलन पुत्र ओमप्रकाश रोहलन ने शेखावाटी कॉलेज ऑफ इंस्टीट्यूशंस सीकर से बीएससी बायोटेक्नोलॉजी में 84.22 प्रतिशत अंक अर्जित किए हैं। वे नेट की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
  • शुभम पारीक पुत्र प्रदीप पारीक ने शेखावाटी कॉलेज फतेहपुर रोड से बीसीए 82.70% अंकों से की है। जावा डवलपर के रूप में भी कार्य किया है।
  • ज्योति सैनी पुत्री राजेंद्र सैनी ने एमएससी होम साइंस में 87.05 प्रतिशत अंक से की है। हाल ही में जारी रिजल्ट में उन्होंने स्कूल लेक्चरर में होम साइंस में ऑल राजस्थान में 10वीं रैंक हासिल की।
  • तृप्ता कुमारी पुत्री सुरेश कुमार ने महर्षि दयानंद बालिका विज्ञान महाविद्यालय झुंझुनूं से केमिस्ट्री में एमएससी में 84.15 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल कर गोल्ड मेडल पाया।
  • अंकिता कुमारी ने साइंस कॉलेज सबलपुरा से जूलॉजी में एमएससी कर 83 प्रतिशत अंक लाकर गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया। उनके पिता डॉ. महासिंह साइंस कॉलेज में एसोसिएट प्राेफेसर हैं।
  • सरोज कुमारी पुत्री प्यारेलाल ने कमजोर आर्थिक स्थिति के बावजूद कड़ी मेहनत कर एमए में शानदार सफलता हासिल की।
  • सिमरन दुल्लड़ पुत्री उम्मेदसिंह दुल्लड़ ने महर्षि दयानंद बालिका विज्ञान महाविद्यालय से एमएसी बॉटनी में 82% हासिल किए। सिमरन वर्तमान में सिविल सर्विसेज की तैयारी कर रही हैं।
  • स्वाति पुत्री पवन बंसल ने बरासिया कॉलेज सूरजगढ़, झुंझुनूं से एमएससी भूगोल में 77 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए हैं। स्वाति ने बताया कि वे अभी स्वयं का स्कूल चला रही हैं।
  • संजू कुमारी पुत्री पूरणमल किरोड़ीवाल ने महर्षि दयानंद बालिका विज्ञान महाविद्यालय झुंझुनूं से एमएससी मैथ्स में 76 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए। वह बडीसादड़ी तहसील में एलडीसी हैं।
  • सुनीता पुत्री जगनसिंह ने एमएसी बायोटेक्नोलॉजी में 75 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल कर गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया।
  • पुष्पा पुत्री जंगवीर ने रामा देवी महिला पीजी महाविद्यालय नूआं से एमए साइकोलॉजी में 70 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए। बीएड व नेट किया है।
  • स्वाती पुत्री जगदीश प्रसाद नायक ने जीएसएस गर्ल्स कॉलेज चिड़ावा से एमए अर्थशास्त्र में 67% हासिल किए। बीके बिड़ला इंस्टीट्यूट में लेक्चरर हैं।
  • डॉ. मीनाक्षी शर्मा पुत्री ओमप्रकाश आर्य पिता की इच्छा के चलते डॉक्टर बनीं लेकिन पत्रकारिता में रूचि के कारण सेठ जीपी पोद्दार कॉलेज से एमजेएमसी में 72% प्राप्त किए हैं।
  • मीनू शर्मा पुत्री छगनलाल शर्मा ने प्राइवेट स्टूडेंट के रूप में इतिहास में एमए किया और टॉपर रहीं। अभी अंग्रेजी की सेकंड ग्रेड अध्यापक हैं।
  • रीतू चौधरी पुत्री रामकुमार बाजिया ने वेदांता पीजी गर्ल्स कॉलेज रींगस से एमए लोक प्रशासन में मेडल लिया है।
  • स्कूल लेक्चरर महेश कुमार पुत्र पालाराम सैनी सेठ ज्ञानीराम बंशीधर पोद्दार कॉलेज नवलगढ़ से एमए दर्शनशास्त्र में गोल्ड मेडल लिया है।
  • सरला मूंड पुत्री तेजाराम मूंड ने एसके गर्ल्स कॉलेज से समाजशास्त्र विषय में 59.6 प्रतिशत हासिल किए। बीएससी नर्सिंग में भी गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट हैं।
  • मनीषा शर्मा पुत्री नथमल शर्मा ने शेखावाटी कॉलेज सीकर से एमएससी बायोटेक में 77 प्रतिशत हासिल किए।
