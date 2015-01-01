पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:5 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव अब तक 9083 संक्रमित

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में मंगलवार को 5 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से 9083 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। इनमे से 8385 जने स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को भी 47 जनों को डिस्चार्ज किया। मंगलवार को सीकर शहर में 2, कूदन क्षेत्र में 2, पिपराली क्षेत्र में 1 जना कोरोना संक्रमित मिला। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संबंधित क्षेत्र में कन्टेनमेंट बनाकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। विभाग की ओर से अब तक 1 लाख 32 हजार 817 सैम्पलों की जांच की गई है। इनमें से 1 लाख 20 हजार 961 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई है।

