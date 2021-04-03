पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना टीकाकरण:कलेक्टर व एडीएम सहित 578 ने कराया वैक्सीनेशन

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने लगवाया टीका। - Dainik Bhaskar
कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने लगवाया टीका।
  • गुरुवार को 10 सेंटरों पर हुआ वैक्सीनेशन, आज 14 जगह निकायकर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा

जिले में गुरुवार को राजस्व कर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया। 10 टीकाकरण सेंटरों पर 578 राजस्व कर्मियों को टीके लगाए। कलेक्टर और एडीएम ने एसके हॉस्पिटल में टीके लगाए। शुक्रवार को 14 जगह निकाय कर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को सीकर और धोद के राजस्व अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को एसके अस्पताल व मित्तल अस्पताल में टीका लगाया।

स्टाफ को कोरोना वैक्सीन टीका लगवाने के बाद कोई साइड इफेक्ट नही हुआ। कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि गुरूवार को फ्रंट लाईन वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण हुआ। एडीएम धारासिंह मीणा ने बताया कि टीका कारगार है व इसमें किसी भी तरह का साइड इफेक्ट भी नहीं है। आरसीएचओ डॉ निर्मलसिंह ने बताया कि फतेहपुर, रामगढ़ सेठान, लक्ष्मणगढ़, खण्डेला, श्रीमाधोपुर, नीमकाथाना व दांतारामगढ़ के राजस्व अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों को टीका लगवाया गया हैं। इस दौरान पीएमओ डॉ. अशोक चौधरी, जनाना अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. बीएल राड़, एसडीएम गरिमा लाटा मौजूद रहें।

एसके हॉस्पिटल में 100 के मुकाबले 106 जनों ने टीका लगवाया

गुरुवार को एसके हॉस्पिटल में सबसे ज्यादा टीके लगे। सेंटर पर 100 जनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ, लेकिन 106 जने टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को स्थानीय निकाय के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। जिले की सभी नगरपालिका व नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा।

स्थानीय निकाय के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाने के लिए 14 स्थानों पर टीकाकरण सत्र आयोजित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि सीकर में टीका लगाने के लिए नगर परिषद में तीन टीम और एसके हॉस्पिटल में एक टीम लगाई गई है। वहीं नगर परिषद में एक चिकित्सक भी टीकाकरण के कारण आब्र्जरवेशन के लिए लगाया गया। नीमकाथाना में उप जिला अस्पताल में दो टीमों द्वारा टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। फतेहपुर में सीएचसी में दो टीमें लगाई गई। वहीं रामगढ़ सेठान, लोसल, खाटू, खण्डेला, श्रीमाधोपुर व रींगस में भी स्थानीय निकाय के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा।

जिलेभर में कहां कितने टीके लगे
रामगढ़ सेठान में 18 ने टीका लगवाया। फतेहपुर में 34, लक्ष्मणगढ़ में 60, दांता में 78, श्रीमाधोपुर में 57, खण्डेला में 41, नीमकाथाना में 90 और सीकर के एसके हॉस्पिटल के दोनों केंद्रों में 171 टीके लगाए। मित्तल हाॅस्पिटल में 29 राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया।

