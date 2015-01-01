पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:पारा 6.4 डिग्री लेकिन शीतलहर के कारण 0 डिग्री का अहसास

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज भी तापमान में गिरावट रहेगी, सर्दी तेज हाेने की संभावना, 20 दिसंबर तक जमाव बिंदु के करीब आ सकता है पारा

काेहरे व शीतलहर के साथ तीसरे दिन बुधवार काे भी शेखावाटी में सर्दी तेज रही। देर सुबह तक सीकर, झुंझुनूं में कई स्थानाें पर काेहरे का असर रहा। देर सुबह तक धूप नहीं निकलने तथा शीतलहर की वजह से जाेरदार सर्दी रही। हवा में ठंडक ज्यादा रहने की वजह से धूप भी बेअसर रही। लाेगाें काे धूप निकलने के बावजूद गर्म कपड़ाें में रहना पड़ा। इधर माैसम विभाग ने 19 दिसंबर तक काेहरे, शीतलहर के साथ सर्दी तेज रहने की संभावना जताई है। जयपुर माैसम विभाग के मुताबिक गुरुवार काे शीतलहर-काेहरा के साथ ही काेल्ड-डे, काेल्ड-वेव की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

तीन दिन से गिर रहा है पारा
फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र की फाेरकास्ट के अनुसार केंद्र पर तीन दिन से तापमान में गिरावट जारी है। केंद्र पर दाे दिन पहले साेमवार काे काेहरा के बीच रात का तापमान 13.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। दाे दिन में ही रात के तापमान में सात डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ बुधवार काे 6.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। केंद्र के माैसम प्रभारी ओपी कालस के मुताबिक 20 दिसंबर तक केंद्र पर पारा जमाव बिंदु के करीब पहुंच सकता है।
10 जिलाें में ज्यादा सर्दी रहेगी
जयपुर माैसम विभाग के अनुसार गुरुवार व शुक्रवार के बाद अब शनिवार काे भी शीतलहर के साथ सर्दी तेज रहने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। विभाग ने माैसम रिपाेर्ट में सीकर, झुंझुनूं व चूरू सहित पुर्वी व पश्चिमी राजस्थान के 10 जिलाें में 19 दिसंबर तक शीतलहर के साथ जाेरदार ठंड रहने की संभावना है। श्रीगंगानगर, अलवर, बूंद, जैसलमेर, भतपुर, हनुमानगढ़ व बीकानेर आदि जिलाें में सर्दी तेज रहने की संभावना है।

प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा माउंट आबू(1.4 डिग्री), शेखावाटी में पिलानी(4.4 डिग्री)

स्थान अधि. न्यून.
माउंट आबू 17.0 1.4
अजमेर 22.9 9.7
अलवर 20.2 7.6
जयपुर 21.4 9.0
स्थान अधि. न्यून.
पिलानी 14.0 4.4
सीकर 21.0 7.5
जैसलमेर 18.9 5.2
काेटा 20.2 10.3
स्थान अधि. न्यून.
जाेधपुर 24.7 11.4
बीकानेर 17.0 6.1
चूरू 16.4 5.1
श्रीगंगानगर 15.1 2.5

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें