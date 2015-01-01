पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी की वारदात:रजाई में छिपाए थे 7 लाख रुपए के गहने, चोर वहां से भी ले गया

सीकर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शादी में गया था परिवार, चोर ने सूने मकान में हर चीज खंगाली

पुलिस कंट्राेल रूम से आधा किलाेमीटर दूर सूने मकान से चाेर 7 लाख के गहने ले गया। शादी में शामिल होने गया परिवार लौटा तो वारदात का पता चला। पुराेहितजी की ढाणी, खातियाें की गली निवासी सांवरमल शर्मा ने बताया कि उसके ससुराल किरडाेली में शादी में शामिल होने के लिए परिवार के लोग 10 दिसंबर को गए थे। 13 दिसंबर को लौटे तो देखा कि कमरे की खिड़की टूटी हुई है।

घर संभाला ताे एक साेने का मंगलसूत्र, चार चांदी की पाजेब, चार कांटा, एक साेने का हार, एक साेना का टीका, दाे अंगुठी, दाे साेने की चेन, एक साेने की नथ, एक चांदी का सिक्का, दाे साेने की कान की बाली, दाे चांदी की कटाेरी आदि सामान गायब मिला। पीड़ित सांवरमल का कहना है कि वह निजी स्कूल में गाड़ी किराए पर चलाता था।

लाॅक डाउन में स्कूल भी छूट गई। हालांकि ससुराल शादी में जाने से पहले उन्हाेंने अपने गहने चाेरी हाेने के डर से अलमारी के बजाय बेड में रजाई के अंदर दबाकर रखे थे। लेकिन, आधे घर में रुके चाेर ने हर कमरे काे खंगाल लिया और रजाई में दबाकर रखे गहने लेकर पार हाे गया। गहने उसकी पत्नी और पुत्रवधु के थे। घटना की सूचना पर उद्योग नगर पुलिस ने भी मौका मुआयना किया। मामले की जांच एएसआई प्रभू सिंह कर रहे हैं।
सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड हुई वारदात, रसाेई के चिमटे और मूसल काे बनाया औजार
सांवरमल शर्मा के छाेटे भाई के यहां सीसीटीवी लगा हुआ है। जिसमें एक युवक गली में आता दिखाई दे रहा है। घर के बाहर वह अपना काेट उतार कर जाता है और इसके बाद पांच फिट ऊंची दीवार फांदकर छत पर पहुंचता है। सीढ़ियाें का गेट ताेड़कर अंदर चाैक में प्रवेश कर तीन कमराें के ताले ताेड़कर चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम देता है।

चाेर 11 दिसंबर काे रात ढाई बजे आया था और घर में आधा घंटा रूकने के बाद रात 3.04 मिनट पर दीवार से कूद कर गली में रखा अपना काेट पहन कर पार हाे जाता है। कमराें के ताले ताेड़ने के लिए उसने रसाेई में रखे चिमटे और मूसल काे उपयाेग में लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें