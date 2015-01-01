पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नमांकन:71 उम्मीदवारों ने 72 आवेदन किए, दो पूर्व प्रधान समेत 4 पूर्व सरपंचों ने भी भरा पर्चा

पाटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे ज्यादा वार्ड आठ में सात नामांकन, वार्ड 16 और 17 में सीधी टक्कर

पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए सोमवार को नामांकन के आखिरी दिन 17 वार्डों के लिए 71 उम्मीदवारों ने 72 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 8 से सर्वाधिक सात नामांकन दाखिल हुए जिसमें पूर्व सरपंच धोली देवी ने एक नामांकन कांग्रेस पार्टी से तो दूसरा निर्दलीय के रूप में दाखिल किया। वहीं वार्ड 4 से भी 6 नामांकन दाखिल हुए हैं। दो पूर्व प्रधान संतोष गुर्जर वार्ड 14 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में और कांता प्रसाद शर्मा वार्ड 7 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में एक बार फिर मैदान में हैं। संतोष गुर्जर की पत्नी चंदा देवी भी एक बार प्रधान रह चुकी हैं।

कांग्रेस में कांता प्रसाद शर्मा और श्रीराम यादव विधायक के नजदीकी लोगों में गिने जाते हैं। शर्मा ब्लॉक कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष भी हैं वहीं उनके पिता और व स्वयं भी सरपंच रहे होने की वजह से वार्ड सात में विधायक सुरेश मोदी की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर रहेगी। श्रीराम यादव भी कांग्रेस के कद्दावर प्रत्याशी माने जा रहे हैं।

यादव विधायक के नजदीकी होने के साथ ही पूर्व सरपंच और सरपंच संघ के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष रहे हैं। भाजपा खेमे में निवर्तमान प्रधान संतोष कुमार गुर्जर दो बार के पूर्व विधायक फूलचंद गुर्जर के बेटे होने और पूर्व प्रधान चंदा देवी के पति होने की वजह से हाट उम्मीदवार बने हैं।

यहां पूर्व विधायक गुर्जर की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर रहेगी। वहीं केदार सैनी वार्ड सात से मैदान में हैं। यह पूर्व में सरपंच और पंचायत समिति सदस्य रह चुके हैं और पत्नी मीरा देवी जिला परिषद सदस्य रही हैं। पूर्व विधायक प्रेम सिंह बाजौर के नजदीकी होने की वजह से यहां बाजौर की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर रहेगी।

23 वार्डों के लिए कुल 93 नामांकन

पंचायत समिति चुनाव के नामांकन के अंतिम दिन 74 नामांकन दाखिल हुए। अंतिम दिन तक कुल 93 नामांकन दाखिल हुए हैं। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी अनिल महला ने बताया कि 11 नवम्बर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगें। इसके तत्काल बाद चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन किया जाएगा।

मतदान 1 दिसम्बर को व मतगणना 8 दिसम्बर को जिला मुख्यालय पर होगी। कई उम्मीदवारों ने पार्टियों के टिकट नहीं मिलने पर निर्दलीय पर्चा दाखिल किया है। नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए समर्थकों को लेकर प्रत्याशी अलसुबह ही अजीतगढ़ पहुंच गएं।

नामांकन दाखिले के दौरान स्क्रीनिंग करने के लिए मेडिकल टीम, शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए पुलिस जाप्ता तैनात रहा। राजनीतिक दल प्रत्याशी के साथ एक, निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के साथ पांच प्रस्तावकों को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना के मुताबिक 2-2 व्यक्तियों को ही प्रवेश दिया गया।

