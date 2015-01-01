पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में 75 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव: दो चिकित्सक संक्रमित मिले, दांता एसबीआई स्टाफ पॉजिटिव

सीकर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस से 8164 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके, इनमें 6438 हो चुके हैं स्वस्थ

जिले में रविवार को 75 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से 8164 संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 6438 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। रविवार को 30 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया, जबकि 1653 लोग फिलहाल उपचाराधीन हैं। शहर में रविवार को दो चिकित्सकों की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। इसके अलावा पुलिस लाइन में भी एक व्यक्ति संक्रमित मिला है। दांतारामगढ़ में एसबीआई के तीन कर्मचारियाें की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। इसके अलावा रविवार को सीकर शहर में 34 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। फतेहपुर ब्लाॅक में 11, खंडेला ब्लॉक में एक, कूदन ब्लाॅक में तीन, लक्ष्मणगढ़ ब्लाॅक में छह, नीमकाथाना ब्लाॅक में आठ, पिपराली ब्लॉक में एक, श्रीमाधोपुर ब्लाॅक में छह व दांता ब्लाॅक में पांच नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संबंधित क्षेत्र में कन्टेनमेंट जोन बनाकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। विभाग की ओर से स्प्रे, सैंपलिंग व सेनेटाइजेशन की गतिविधि की गई है। विभाग की ओर से अब तक एक लाख 10 हजार 988 सैंपल की जांच की गई है। इनमेंं से एक लाख एक हजार 454 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली है। 124 सैंपल प्रक्रियाधीन हैं। रिकवरी दर 78.86 प्रतिशत है।

कोरोना के आंकड़े संक्रमित : निदेशालय की रिपोर्ट में 7787 पॉजिटिव केस तो सीएमएच ऑफिस की रिपोर्ट में 8164स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों को भी कोरोना वायरस ने जकड़ लिया है। स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय जयपुर और सीकर सीएमएचओ ऑफिस द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों में हेरफेर है। दोनों जगह के आंकड़े अलग-अलग हैं। दोनों जगह से जारी आंकड़ों में पॉजिटिव मरीजों और एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या अलग-अलग है। स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय जयपुर द्वारा रविवार शाम को जारी रिपोर्ट में सीकर जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 7787 बताई गई है, जबकि सीकर सीएमएचओ ऑफिस द्वारा जारी आंकड़ो में जिले में अब तक 8164 संक्रमित बताए। आंकड़ों में 377 संक्रमित मरीज का अंतर है। निदेशालय की रिपोर्ट में सीकर जिले में 414 एक्टिव मरीज बताए, जबकि सीएमएचओ ऑफिस में 1653 मरीजों को उपचाराधीन बताया हैं। सैंपलिंग के आंकड़ों में भी अंतर है।
सीएमएचओ ऑफिस नौ हजार सैंपलों की संख्या कम बता रहा है और निदेशालय में यह आंकड़ा ज्यादा बताया जा रहा है। रविवार को डिस्चार्ज मरीजों की संख्या भी अलग-अलग है। सीएमएचओ रविवार को 30 मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने की जानकारी दे रहा है, जबकि निदेशालय यह संख्या 51 बता रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें