कोरोना अपडेट:85 नए पॉजिटिव, वृद्धा की मौत, जनाना हॉस्पिटल की डॉक्टर भी संक्रमित मिली

सीकर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में मंगलवार को 85 नए पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या 6168 पहुंच गई है। इनमें 4950 जने स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को भी 42 व्यक्ति स्वस्थ होने पर घर पहुंचे। जबकि 1164 उपचाराधीन है। मंगलवार को शेखपुरा मोहल्ला निवासी 70 साल की संक्रमित महिला की मौत हो गई। महिला के परिवार में दूसरे सदस्यों की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

जनाना हॉस्पिटल की महिला डॉक्टर भी पॉजिटिव मिली है। इसके अलावा आरटीओ ऑफिस का स्टाफ भी संक्रमित मिला है। सीकर शहर में 44, फतेहपुर में 19, खण्डेला, कूदन और पिपराली क्षेत्र में 2-2, लक्ष्मणगढ़ में 4, दांता ब्लॉक 5 और श्रीमाधोपुर में 7 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

